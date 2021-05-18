 Skip to main content
Three-alarm fire on Normal Avenue displaces 12 people
A three-alarm fire that started just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Normal Avenue has caused an estimated $170,000 in damage, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the fire, which started out as a two-alarm fire, started on the exterior of the two-story, occupied residential structure.

Firefighters removed one person from the house by helping him out of a front entrance to safety.

A nearby structure also suffered an estimated $170,000 in damage, according to fire investigators.

The fire has been ruled accidental at this time.

The Red Cross was assisting 12 people who lived in the building, including three children.

