Threat prompts ECC South Campus lockdown as police search for students

The SUNY Erie Community College South Campus is in lockdown Wednesday morning as Hamburg and Orchard Park police search for two students involved in an incident the previous night, the college reported.

An alert directing anyone on the South Campus to stay where they are went out at 9:39 a.m. to employees and students, said Paula Sandy, an ECC spokeswoman. School is not in session on the campus at 4041 Southwestern Blvd., along the Hamburg-Orchard Park border, but employees and members of the college's sports programs are on campus, Sandy said.

She said the lockdown was triggered because two students were involved in an off-campus incident at some point late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with one of the students making a threat against the other.

Campus public safety officials and administrators opted to put the lockdown in place as a precaution while Hamburg and Orchard Park police search for the two students, who both were scheduled to be on campus this morning, Sandy said. No one is permitted to enter the campus until the lockdown is lifted.

Orchard Park police referred a reporter to Hamburg police, who declined to provide any information about the situation.

