 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Threat prompts ECC South Campus lockdown as police search for students
0 comments
top story

Threat prompts ECC South Campus lockdown as police search for students

Support this work for $1 a month
ECC South

ECC South is under lockdown as Orchard Park police, Hamburg police and state troopers sweep buildings, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

 John Hickey

The SUNY Erie Community College South Campus is in lockdown Wednesday morning as Hamburg and Orchard Park police search for two students involved in an incident the previous night, the college reported.

An alert directing anyone on the South Campus to stay where they are went out at 9:39 a.m. to employees and students, said Paula Sandy, an ECC spokeswoman. School is not in session on the campus at 4041 Southwestern Blvd., along the Hamburg-Orchard Park border, but employees and members of the college's sports programs are on campus, Sandy said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

She said the lockdown was triggered because two students were involved in an off-campus incident at some point late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with one of the students making a threat against the other.

ECC South under lockdown, Orchard Park Police, Hamburg Police and State Troopers on scene sweeping buildings after a threat last night (copy)

Orchard Park police, Hamburg police and state troopers sweep buildings at Erie Community College South Campus in Orchard Park, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Campus public safety officials and administrators opted to put the lockdown in place as a precaution while Hamburg and Orchard Park police search for the two students, who both were scheduled to be on campus this morning, Sandy said. No one is permitted to enter the campus until the lockdown is lifted.

Orchard Park police referred a reporter to Hamburg police, who declined to provide any information about the situation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This royal birthday tradition is about to change

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News