Thousands – including a Buffalo contingent – gather for gun safety rally in D.C.

WASHINGTON – Myles Morrison came to the nation's capital on a soggy summer Saturday "to protest, and to tell the truth." And he did so with a question on his mind.

"How did that boy get that gun?" asked Morrison, 22, whose father, Margus D. Morrison, was one of the 10 people shot and killed in a racist attack at the Tops grocery store on Buffalo's East Side on May 14.

Thousands of people joined Morrison on the National Mall Saturday morning with similar questions on their minds. Up to 50,000 people were expected for a "March for Our Lives" event aimed at pushing Congress toward stronger gun safety measures in the wake of the Buffalo massacre and the one that claimed the lives of 19 fourth graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

Several dozen of the attendees were from Buffalo, with many, like Morrison, traveling down on an overnight bus organized by VOICE Buffalo.

"With the shooting that happened at Tops on Jefferson, this is something we needed to be a part of," said Alia Wiliams, an organizer for the group. "I felt like the Buffalo story needed to stay in the news cycle, and I feel that the conversation about gun violence – and addressing how we're going to deal with the uptick in gun violence and white supremacy – are important."

While smaller marches are taking place in Buffalo and cities across the nation, the D.C. event is much more of a rally than a march, with thousands assembling south of the White House for a speakers program set to kick off at noon.

Two of the speakers on the agenda are from Buffalo: Garnell Whitfield Jr., the former city fire commissioner whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the attack, and Rev. Denise O. Walden-Glenn, executive servant leader at VOICE Buffalo.

Walden-Glenn knew seven of the 10 victims of the Tops shooting, and according to her husband and children, she's been working from dawn to dusk to comfort those who lost loved ones in the attack and anyone else shaken by it.

"She just naturally gravitates to people in need," said her husband, Christopher Glenn. "Obviously, the city is hurting, our community is hurting. So she's out there on the front lines, pouring out every day, multiple hours of the day, just trying to be a light in this dark time."

Several of Walden-Glenn's children traveled to Washington for the march, and for a reason.

"I don't want to be looked at as a number," said Kayla Glenn, 21. "I want you to hear me. I want you to understand that I'm a human. I'm hurting. We're all hurting. And we want action."

To be specific, those who traveled to Washington on Saturday want action on gun control. Soe Phyo, another one of the march attendees from Buffalo, said it's ridiculous that 18-year-olds can buy assault rifles in many states, and in some cases, without background checks.

"After the incident on the 14th, I think something really shifted – and not only in the Buffalo area, but also on a national level," she said. "This epidemic of gun violence is I feel like the worst I've ever seen in my short life of 19 years ... I came here because I want to be with the people to really send a message that something has to be done: that this is not a shooting like any other and not something that we can gloss over."

