Thousands eligible for expanded heating aid program

WASHINGTON – It's a cold and pricey winter in Buffalo and beyond – but new help is on the way from the nation's capital.
After years in which the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program had to weather attempts by presidents of both parties to cut it or kill it, LIHEAP is suddenly bigger and broader than ever before. Thanks to three separate funding boosts in the past year – which more than doubled funding for the program – the venerable heating (and cooling) aid effort may now help people pay past energy bills that have not been paid, as well as helping with current heating bills or fixing a faulty furnace.
"This kind of program disproportionately helps communities in the Northeast region," Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said Wednesday.
And as people get their current or past heating bills paid, "people will be able to spend money on different things, which will create a demand in the economy," Higgins added.
It's hard to say exactly how much LIHEAP's cash windfall will ultimately help lower-income people in the Buffalo area, simply because each county government takes applications and pays out benefits under the program until state officials in Albany say the program has run out of money for the year. With the cash influx, the money is far less likely to run out this year.
And it's already clear that the one new element in LIHEAP – the "Regular Arrears Supplement" – has already aided thousands of local families.
The new government effort to pay delinquent energy bills has already paid out $52.78 million in Erie County, said Daniel Szewc, assistant deputy commissioner of social services for the county.
Some 50,818 payments have been made so far under the effort. But Szewc said it is hard to say exactly how many families may have benefited from that effort to pay long overdue utility bills, because some families may have had late bills with more than one utility.
The arrears program will pay up to $10,000 in delinquent utility bills, with the priority going to the utility providing primary heating services and secondary consideration given to other utilities – such as electric companies – that may, for example, power space heaters.
So that new effort, unlike other parts of LIHEAP, primarily benefits utilities, but it does offer families the chance to wipe out long-lingering bills.
"The payments we've made, some of them are on accounts that are years old," Szewc said. "So it's giving them a clean slate."
The county began the program with a list of 11,000 unpaid bills and promptly paid them with the federal money. Now, Szewc said, anyone who applies for a regular LIHEAP benefit this year will automatically be assessed to see if they are eligible to have any delinquent energy bills paid off.
Similarly, under the traditional LIHEAP program, people who receive benefits such as food stamps automatically receive heating assistance – and Erie County has made 53,162 such automatic payments already this winter. On top of that, the county has approved 20,456 separate applications for regular heating assistance.
Congress set aside nearly $8 billion in funding through the program in three separate bills: President Biden's American Rescue Plan, a separate spending bill approved last fall and the $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will boost LIHEAP funding by $100 million a year for five years.
Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, voted against those first two spending bills but supported the infrastructure bill. And he said Wednesday that he's happy to see LIHEAP expanding, given that his constituents are suffering both from frigid temperatures and higher energy costs.
"There's a lot of money on the table," Reed said. I would encourage people to take advantage of it."
The program is aimed at low-income households and has a series of income limits based on household size. For example, a family of four earning less than $39,750 would be eligible.
In addition to paying for current or past heating bills, LIHEAP offers aid for heating equipment repair and/or replacement program as well as heating system maintenance for low-income homeowners.
While parts of this year's LIHEAP expansion are temporary, there's also an effort in Congress to permanently expand the program. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, announced last week that she's backing legislation that would devote a whopping $40 billion annually to the program. That bill, the Heating and Cooling Relief Act, would change the eligibility rules so that no household would have to pay more than 3% of their annual income on energy costs.
"That will make a huge difference for families who are currently spending 10% or more of what they earn on their energy bills," Gillibrand said.