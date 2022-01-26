Thousands eligible for expanded heating aid program

And it's already clear that the one new element in LIHEAP – the "Regular Arrears Supplement" – has already aided thousands of local families.

The new government effort to pay delinquent energy bills has already paid out $52.78 million in Erie County, said Daniel Szewc, assistant deputy commissioner of social services for the county.

Some 50,818 payments have been made so far under the effort. But Szewc said it is hard to say exactly how many families may have benefited from that effort to pay long overdue utility bills, because some families may have had late bills with more than one utility.

The arrears program will pay up to $10,000 in delinquent utility bills, with the priority going to the utility providing primary heating services and secondary consideration given to other utilities – such as electric companies – that may, for example, power space heaters.

So that new effort, unlike other parts of LIHEAP, primarily benefits utilities, but it does offer families the chance to wipe out long-lingering bills.

"The payments we've made, some of them are on accounts that are years old," Szewc said. "So it's giving them a clean slate."