Do you believe the virus that causes Covid-19 is a biological weapon engineered by scientists?

That it was created to start a pandemic to divert attention from an impending global financial crisis?

It was invented as a hoax by interest groups to get filthy rich?

It it being used as a tool to strip citizens of personal liberties and establish authoritarian governments?

If so, you were more likely to catch Covid-19, suffer financial losses and be socially isolated during the first year of the global pandemic, according to a recent study published in Psychological Medicine, a peer-reviewed medical journal by Cambridge University Press.

Researchers in the Netherlands conducted the study, first reported in the online medical journal Medscape. They noted how social media has amplified those beliefs.

