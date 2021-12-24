 Skip to main content
Those who buy Covid conspiracies more likely to ignore preventative steps, get infected
Those who buy Covid conspiracies more likely to ignore preventative steps, get infected

Do you believe the virus that causes Covid-19 is a biological weapon engineered by scientists?

That it was created to start a pandemic to divert attention from an impending global financial crisis?

It was invented as a hoax by interest groups to get filthy rich?

It it being used as a tool to strip citizens of personal liberties and establish authoritarian governments?

Debunking 50 COVID-19 myths

In the internet age, misinformation has become increasingly pervasive as undocumented claims easily spread online. Social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter have become breeding grounds for conspiracy theories, while chat rooms (like the now-defunct 8chan) offer echo chambers for unsubstantiated claims from Pizzagate to shape-shifters. Myths and unproven theories seem to peak around significant historical events and tragedies, and the novel coronavirus pandemic is no exception. 

If so, you were more likely to catch Covid-19, suffer financial losses and be socially isolated during the first year of the global pandemic, according to a recent study published in Psychological Medicine, a peer-reviewed medical journal by Cambridge University Press.

Researchers in the Netherlands conducted the study, first reported in the online medical journal Medscape. They noted how social media has amplified those beliefs.

"One basic property of conspiracy theories is that they are consequential: Even if a conspiracy theory is extremely implausible according to logic or scientific evidence, if it seems real to a perceiver, it has a genuine impact on attitudes, emotions, and behavior," wrote the study authors, led by Jan-Willem van Prooijen, a behavioral scientist and associate professor of social psychology at the University of Amsterdam.

Researchers surveyed 5,745 Dutch residents – controlling for gender, age, political orientation and education level – in April 2020, and again eight months later to explore whether conspiracy thinking early in the pandemic would predict health and well-being late in the year.

Results showed that such beliefs predicted a decreased likelihood of getting tested for the coronavirus, a greater likelihood of a positive result if tested, and an increased likelihood of having violated lockdowns, mask-wearing and other measures designed to slow virus spread. Job losses, reduced income and social rejection also tended to be more common for those who embraced the conspiracy theories referenced above.

“Conspiracy theories are commonly defined as explanatory beliefs, assuming that a group of actors collude in secret to attain malevolent goals,” the researchers wrote.

Myth #41: Bill Gates wants to implant vaccine microchips in people

Conspiracy theories about Bill Gates are a dime a dozen, with several accusing Gates of either creating Covid-19 himself or using his ID2020 project to eventually help ensure forcible vaccinations and implanted ID chips that could be used for tracking the public's every move. Gates’ statements about overpopulation were severely taken out of context; he said that vaccines help to reduce infant mortality rates, so that where such rates are reduced, couples may choose to have fewer children because of a higher chance of survival—thereby curbing overpopulation. As for implanted ID chips? There’s simply no supporting evidence that ID2020 has an end goal of implanting chips that could be used as tracking devices.

Preliminary coronavirus pandemic research already has shown that Covid-19 conspiracy theories are “robustly related with a range of perceptions and behavioral intentions that may compromise public health, such as decreased physical distancing, decreased support for restrictive measures, and decreased intentions to get vaccinated,” the authors wrote.

This study underlined how uncertainty and a sense of lack of control can color a global health crisis over time.

Pandemic conspiracy thinking also generalizes to a broader susceptibility to other conspiracy theories, the researchers reported.

While raising awareness of damage conspiracy theories can do, they offered nothing at this point in ways to better address them.

