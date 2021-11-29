Thomas Suozzi enters Democratic field for governor of New York

Declaring himself a "common sense Democrat," Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County on Monday joined the increasingly crowded field for election as governor of New York in 2022.

Suozzi, a veteran member of Congress who was formerly Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove, told reporters in a virtual news conference Monday morning that he offers the best experience, right ideology and a vision for the future to lead the state.

"I have the background and proven ability to do this job," he said.

Suozzi said he would give up his seat in Congress to launch his second quest for governor. Former Gov. Eliot L. Spitzer defeated him in the 2006 Democratic primary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

He appears to be charting a more moderate course than other potential competitors that could appeal to Democrats in the New York City suburbs and upstate. He talked about the need to reduce property and income taxes, to restore the federal deduction for state and local taxes, to give judges the discretion to deny bail to violent offenders, and to stem the exit of business from the state because of high taxes.

"I'm a common sense Democrat," he said. "I'm not far left and I'm not far right. It's about trying to find answers to the problems we face.