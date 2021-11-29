Thomas Suozzi enters Democratic field for governor of New York

Declaring himself a "common sense Democrat," Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County on Monday joined the increasingly crowded field for election as governor of New York in 2022.
Suozzi, a veteran member of Congress who was formerly Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove, told reporters in a virtual news conference Monday morning that he offers the best experience, right ideology and a vision for the future to lead the state.
"I have the background and proven ability to do this job," he said.
Suozzi said he would give up his seat in Congress to launch his second quest for governor. Former Gov. Eliot L. Spitzer defeated him in the 2006 Democratic primary.
He appears to be charting a more moderate course than other potential competitors that could appeal to Democrats in the New York City suburbs and upstate. He talked about the need to reduce property and income taxes, to restore the federal deduction for state and local taxes, to give judges the discretion to deny bail to violent offenders, and to stem the exit of business from the state because of high taxes.
"I'm a common sense Democrat," he said. "I'm not far left and I'm not far right. It's about trying to find answers to the problems we face.
"I'll work with anybody," he added. "It's not about being politically correct; it's about doing the correct thing to help people."
Suozzi said his middle of the road approach outlines a "clear difference" between him and others in the race.
As the 2022 election year draws closer, Suozzi faces tough competition. Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul has already declared her intention to seek a full term after succeeding former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in August, and is leading most polls. Attorney General Letitia James launched her campaign last month, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams has also declared, and outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is seriously exploring a statewide run.
Rep. Lee Zeldin, also of Long Island, has emerged as the early Republican favorite.