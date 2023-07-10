It is hard to imagine now, but an around-the-world automobile race that began in New York City on Feb. 12, 1908, drew more than a quarter of a million people to Times Square and both sides of an 8-mile stretch of Broadway to watch and wave handkerchiefs.

The Great Race of 1908 featured six contestants in a transcontinental competition that would end in Paris. Five were European models: three French, one Italian, one German.

The other entry was from the United States, and built in Buffalo.

The Thomas Flyer, built in Buffalo by the E.R. Thomas Motor Company and driven by Buffalonian George Schuster, won the race after 169 days over the German entry amid extensive media coverage.

“I don’t know of any other car that has more importance to history than this car,” said James Sandoro, founder and executive director of the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum at 201 Seneca St. “The Thomas Flyer changed four-wheel transportation forever by being able to cross the continent during the winter, and to go across Russia and into Europe and into Paris with no top.

“It’s Buffalo. It’s our Buffalo car, our Buffalo driver,” he said.

And for most of this summer, you can see it for yourself.

The 1907 Model 35 automobile is now at the museum and in the city where it all began until Aug. 6, thanks to a loan from the National Automobile Association Museum in Reno, Nev. The Thomas Flyer will have company from July 24 to July 30, when 20 of the 55 Thomas Flyers still in existence will join it on display. For information, call 716-853-0084 or go to pierce-arrow.com. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Guided tours by appointment are $30.

Jeff Mahl, who with his great-grandfather Schuster co-authored “The Man and Car that Circled the Globe” – and participated in a New York to Paris ride in 2011 – will be present for some events.

The last time the car was in Buffalo, Sandoro said, was when the late Robert Rich, founder of Rich Products, displayed the car at the company’s headquarters on Niagara Street in the 1980s. Sandoro said he has tried for decades to bring it back.

The automobile race, which remains the longest motorsport event ever held, was far more challenging than it would be today, due to less-sophisticated automobile technology and road infrastructure, including the lack of paved roads, at times, that caused the cars to occasionally straddle railroad tracks while seeking to avoid speeding locomotives.

The trip went through Buffalo, and the first flat tire – the tires more closely resembled bicycle tires than the heavier automobile tires of today – was in Clarence.

It took 41 days and 8 hours to reach San Francisco, the first crossing of the United States by an automobile in winter. The Thomas Flyer was comfortably in the lead. The trip then called for going by ship to Alaska, but after encountering as much as 10 feet of snow, the race was rerouted across the Pacific by steamer to Japan, where the car drove on to the Sea of Japan and was taken by ship to Siberia.

Although the Germans reached Paris four days before the Americans, they were penalized 30 days for not going through Japan and shipping their automobile part of the way by rail car. Italy finished a distant third.

Schuster was one of three American drivers, and the only one to travel the full distance.

A reporter for the New York Times, which co-sponsored the race with the Parisian newspaper Le Matin, and gave the race months of attention, used a carrier pigeon to get dispatches back to the publisher.

“It’s a thrill to have this car in Buffalo again for a long-term display,” Sandoro said. “It’s just marvelous to have it, and we will probably never have it here again.”