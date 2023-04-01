Thomas E. Fischer’s happy life as a retired retailing executive, enthusiastic golfer and devoted family man began to fall apart about four years ago.

Initially, the Town of Tonawanda man noticed he was tripping and falling, for no apparent reason. Suddenly, his golf game got drastically worse. Shots he hit solidly for decades were veering far off-target, again without explanation.

At the urging of his wife, Sharon, a retired nurse, he went to a neuromuscular specialist who ran some tests and gave Fischer some unfortunate news.

Specialists with the Dent Neurologic Institute in Amherst diagnosed Fischer with a rare muscular disease called Inclusion Body Myositis, also known as IBM.

“The doctor told me that I will never meet another person who has this disease, and that even most doctors never heard of it. He said very little money will be spent on finding a cure, and that I would never read any news articles about it,” recalled Fischer, now 75.

IBM has symptoms similar to ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, but is not fatal. The ailment causes a progressive weakening of the fingers, wrists and legs in patients – usually older men.

For Fischer, contracting IBM was like hitting the worst kind of lottery. According to the Myositis Center at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Maryland, about 24,000 out of 332 million Americans have been diagnosed with IBM.

Medical experts say there is no known cause, cure or treatment. Because so few people have it, IBM gets relatively little attention from the medical profession, medical researchers or the news media.

Why would research institutes spend huge amounts of money on IBM when more high-profile illnesses such as cancer, dementia and cardiovascular diseases affect more than 100 million Americans?

“Because it is fairly uncommon, it does not get a lot of interest from the drug industry or government funding agencies,” said Dr. Gil I. Wolfe.

Wolfe has treated IBM patients and searched for effective treatments as a neurologist for more than 35 years. He also holds the Irvin and Rosemary Smith Chair of Neurology at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

According to Wolfe, IBM patients have many symptoms such as those described to The News by Fischer, adding that many lose their ability to walk.

“We’ve tried to treat it with one class of medications after another over the years. Nothing has worked,” Wolfe said.

Lots of rare diseases

According to the National Institutes of Health, there are more than 6,500 rare diseases in the United States, which collectively affect more than 25 million Americans.

Many are life-threatening, but only about 5% have any government-approved treatments.

The most famous person with IBM is rock musician Peter Frampton, who went public with his diagnosis four years ago and has helped to publicize and raise money for research of the disease.

Patients diagnosed with rare diseases, and their families, should do all they can to become advocates for more research, said Dr. Allison Brashear, dean of the Jacobs School and an internationally recognized researcher of rare neurological conditions.

“The best thing these families can do for researchers like me is to learn all they can about the disease, join advocacy groups and participate in any available clinical trials,” Brashear said. “Become a champion for more research.”

One reason why research into rare diseases is important is that it sometimes uncovers information that is helpful in fighting more common illnesses, Brashear said.

IBM challenges

Sharon Fischer said it has been painful to watch the physical changes in her husband since his diagnosis in June 2019.

An active man who loved golf, chasing his 10 grandchildren around and working part time as a starter at Tonawanda’s Brighton Golf Course, Fischer was hit hard by IBM.

He gradually lost his ability to walk, and he now needs a wheelchair to get around. Fischer lost much of the strength in his hands, and now has difficulty making a fist or opening a jar.

A home care aide comes in five days a week to help Fischer. On weekends, he’s taken care of by his wife of 54 years, who also is his former high school sweetheart.

Sharon Fischer uses a lift device to get her husband in and out of bed and his wheelchair. She enjoys going for walks with him.

Medical insurance covers much – but not all – of the massive cost of Fischer’s daily needs. The couple has spent tens of thousands of dollars on expenses related to mobility and transportation.

One of their sons, Eric, found a used wheelchair ramp at a bargain price of $2,700, but he had to dismantle it, move it and install it at the Fischer home.

“In the past week, we spent more than $27,000 on a wheelchair van and my new electric wheelchair,” Fischer said. “We got an extreme bargain on the van, and the wheelchair cost us $20,000. Insurance covered most of the wheelchair, but our share was $7,500.”

The Fischers are thankful that the wheelchair van will allow them to resume some of their favorite activities, such as visiting the waterfront and watching their grandchildren's sporting events.

Life with IBM has also forced Fischer, who spent most of his professional life a top executive for a department store chain, to cope with difficult emotional issues.

He said he gets restless and frustrated by his inability to enjoy golf, gardening and other favorite physical activities. He'd also like to share more of what he knows about retailing, warehousing and product distribution, but can find his condition isolating.

“After my diagnosis and I heard what IBM entailed, I felt sadness, depression, hopelessness. I wondered if I even wanted a future like that,” Fischer said.

He got some helpful counseling and advice from a mental health nurse.

“She told me I’m going to have some very dark thoughts, and that is only natural,” Fischer said. “She said I also need to think about the good things in my life – a wonderful wife, four great kids and 10 amazing grandchildren.

“That’s what makes it possible for me to get through all this. Thank God for my family.”

Learn more

Thomas Fischer of Tonawanda is one of an estimated 25 million Americans who suffer from a wide range of rare ailments. Learn more about them from the following sources:

National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD): rarediseases.org

Rare Diseases Foundation: rarediseasefoundation.org

ClinicalTrials.gov: This website includes a worldwide database of clinical trials and information about how to join them.