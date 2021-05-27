'This one was awesome!' Western New Yorkers thrill to 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The movie was scheduled to be released in March 2020, but was delayed for 14 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns and restrictions.

A group from Akron, including the Village Board, members of the Chamber of Commerce and other residents bought tickets to see the movie together at the Dipson Theatre at Eastern Hills Mall.

They have been holding onto the tickets for more than a year. They had planned to go to a showing scheduled March 20, 2020.

"Last year, it was going to be a really big deal," DeTine said, a little disappointed that it took so long to see the movie. "Now I feel like people forgot about it."

Filming also took place in North Tonawanda, Orchard Park, Dunkirk and Chautauqua County throughout the summer of 2019.

"A Quiet Place," a Paramount Pictures film, grossed more than $340 million worldwide and was a hit with fans and critics. The sequel picks up right where the first movie ended, shortly after Evelyn gives birth to her fourth child.

But for Akron residents, Thursday evening was about remembering the exciting time when they got to look behind the scenes when a movie came to town, and you could glimpse movie stars walking down the street.