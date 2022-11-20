‘This is right up there with Snowvember,’ Southtowners say as they dig out

Both storms blew into the region on Nov. 18.

Both originated over a warm Lake Erie before transforming into a wall of snow with foreboding cracks of thunder.

And this weekend’s storm, much like the deadly squall of 2014 that Western New Yorkers refer to as “Snowvember,” left the Southtowns paralyzed, virtually overnight.

“This is pretty much the same kind of thing,” said Andrew Rettig of Hamburg, comparing this year’s major storm to the one in 2014. “It’s kind of a freak accident that they (both) showed up like that.”

The wreckage from this year’s storm was evident in Orchard Park, which no doubt set a one-day snowfall record of 77 inches on Friday, once that amount is confirmed by the state climatologist.

The center of the village remained largely impassable throughout Sunday. Municipal workers directed traffic away from the intersection of East Quaker and South Buffalo streets as yellow high-lifts and Caterpillar earthmoving equipment loaded massive snow piles into dump trucks.

Those trucks, which came from Steuben County, then carted the snow to SUNY Erie Community College's South Campus. Snow piles there were so high that the bulldozers making their way up the mountains of snow looked like toys.

Shoveling and snowblowing was quickly becoming a full-time job for Alexander King of Chauncey Lane in Orchard Park.

Asked how long he had been clearing a path on his driveway, King said, “Today just two hours. Yesterday it was an all-day thing. The day before that, 10 hours plus.”

King said he was happy to help his parents, who were inside as the Bills game against the Cleveland Browns began.

“They’re just so happy that I’m able to be here for them right now,” King said. “My dad just had knee surgery, otherwise he’d be out here helping. He’s recuperating, but he’s not ready to come out in this.”

Because of the weight and wetness of the snow, King said this year’s storm, despite the lack of a nickname, might actually be harder to manage than the November 2014 storm.

“The 2014 storm was rough, but I think this is worse,” he said.

‘It feels a lot like Snowvember’

Orchard Park resident Connor Kolb and his two older brothers remember that storm well. They had just started WNY Snow Removal and the lake-effect storm that hit Western New York in November 2014 was their first big test.

Kolb and his brothers were having a lot of flashbacks during this most recent storm, even though their business is now larger and more prepared for these kinds of events.

“It feels a lot like Snowvember from 2014,” Kolb said Sunday from a driveway his business had cleaned out the day before, the snow piled up on the side as high as the driver’s side mirror on his one-ton pickup truck. “This is right up there with Snowvember, there’s no two ways about it.”

Back when the business started, Kolb and his brothers had two pickup trucks. They now have several pickups, a couple of payloaders and some Bobcat-like skid steers, employing about a dozen people for a storm like this.

But it still presented its fair share of challenges.

For instance, Kolb pointed out the tractor trailers that were stuck and lined up along Abbott Road. That made it a challenge for his business to remove snow at one of its clients, an assisted living facility near Abbott Road and Lake Avenue.

“There were just tractor trailers lined up on Abbott Road, and we had to kind of bob and weave between all of them with our front-end loader in order to get to the place, so that if there was an emergency there, they could get an ambulance in,” he said.

Kolb also was surprised at how many people he saw trying to travel in Orchard Park despite the travel ban. On Saturday, he was flagged down by a man whose car was stuck on the side of the road. Kolb figured he might be a doctor or essential personnel.

But the man replied, “I just wanted to see what it was like out there.”

Kolb advised residents to stay home and off the roads to allow crews to do their work. As it is, Kolb thinks his business will probably be busy through at least Thanksgiving, cleaning up after a storm he didn’t expect to see so soon, just eight years after the 2014 storm.

“I didn’t think I’d see another Snowvember, at least this soon in my lifetime,” said Kolb, 30. “I thought maybe when I’m old and gray, telling the kids tales. I was hoping, you know, it was going to be something like that, but no, here we are. Here we are with another one.”

This storm not as deadly

Alan Ocamp was clearing a path to his mailbox on Route 20A in Orchard Park on Sunday. It’s the same path he cleared for his parents during the Blizzard of ‘77 and the same path he cleared in 2014.

But he wasn’t quite ready to call this year’s storm the worst of them all. The Blizzard of ‘77 killed 29 people and the 2014 snowstorm killed 13. Two deaths – both cardiac-related from shoveling snow – had been reported so far this weekend.

“The blizzard was bad,” Ocamp said. “The snow that we got in 2014 was really bad. This … isn’t so bad, but it’s not that great, either.”

The 2014 storm dumped snow on the region over the course of a few days, but this year’s storm “is a lot all at once,” said Shawn Heeter of Hamburg.

Heeter trudged up to Tops Markets on South Park Avenue to stock up on snack food – and dog treats – before the Bills game.

He had done some shopping before the storm, “but we didn’t really expect to be stuck in the house for two or three days, so yeah, there were a few things we were running out of. Nothing we couldn’t live without.”

Heeter said he had another motive for making the two-block walk.

“I had to get out of the house,” Heeter said. “I can’t stay cooped up too long.”

Ivana Perez of Hamburg did the same thing, walking past Braymiller’s bowling alley in the village to survey the damage to the partially collapsed structure, which buckled under the weight of the snow.

“We’re pretty sad about Braymiller’s. It was a staple in our community and I really hope they fix it and rebuild it, otherwise we’re going to miss it,” Perez said.

Rettig, of Hamburg, said the bowling alley – built in the 1940s – was a community gathering place with charm. Owners say they plan to rebuild.

“A lot of just hanging out on the weekends. Good place to drink, good place to hang out with good people,” Rettig said.

Perez, 25, was living in North Carolina last year before she moved back to Hamburg to be closer to family.

“Everyone asked me, ‘Do you wish you stayed there?’” Perez said. “I kind of do after all the snow.”

Still, she added, storms like this tend to bring out the best in Western New Yorkers.

Perez said, “You’ve got to love the Buffalo community.”