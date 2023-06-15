Sandy Crowley couldn't believe how different the Buffalo AKG Art Museum looked Thursday after a $195 million expansion, restoration and renovation of the entire campus.

"It's so amazing," she said. "I feel like I'm traveling somewhere else in the world and visiting a world-class museum, and here it is in our own backyard."

Crowley, of Getzville, was one of more than 1,600 people who streamed into the museum by 3 p.m. on the first day it opened to the general public. Museum officials expected 3,000 by the 8 p.m. closing time.

Her enthusiasm was typical.

"This is spectacular," said Tony DiRienzo of East Aurora, standing on the third floor of the Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building. "This is really Buffalo at its best."

The AKG, which formally opened to invited guests Monday, features the new Gundlach Building; the restored 1905 building, now called the Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building; the reimagined 1962 building, now the Seymour H. Knox Building; and the curvy John J. Albright Bridge.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Martha Parzych, of the Village of Akron, as she toured "Clyfford Still: A Legacy for Buffalo," a first-floor exhibition that will be up until February in the Gundlach Building. "The museum is beautiful. What a wonderful gift."

"Every turn, every angle – I'm speechless," said Allentown resident Alana Kilminster, who had kept track of the project the past 3 years and 7 months while the museum was closed.

The wait, she said, was more than worth it.

Museum members, donors, members of community organizations and construction workers and their families had a chance before Thursday to see the museum. Thursday marked the first of four free days before the Gundlach Building closes Monday for roughly a month to complete construction work. The Wilmers and Knox buildings will remain open.

Christine Goerss-Barton, head of visitor experience, said the last free tickets to visit the Buffalo AKG through Sunday were distributed earlier in the day.

"It has been extraordinary to see so many people come back to their hometown museum," Goerss-Barton said. "I have had countless conversations with visitors about their memories of the museum and their excitement about our new campus. Their enthusiasm is infectious, and our team cannot wait to continue welcoming them throughout the summer."

On the third floor, Buffalo resident Karen Thompson stood before German artist Anselm Kiefer's 2012 work, "Der Morgenthau Plan," enamored by the artwork, one of the three by the artist on exhibit.

"This painting makes me want to touch it, even though we can't," Thompson said. "There are so many elements, and there's movement in all of it. Each part of it is almost its own frame."

Thompson said she had waited for the chance to see the museum after reading about reopening plans "and the guy who donated all the money to have it built," she said, referring to Gundlach.

Paul Jarca, attending with his wife, Mary Beth, saw the museum for the first time, despite living all 59 years of his life in Buffalo. Mary Beth is a member, and Paul decided to accompany her.

"There's a first time for everything, I guess," Paul Jarca said. "It's fun. You have to see what's in other people's heads when they're making their art."

Betty Thurston of Depew sat at a table under the striking kaleidoscopic canopy in the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square, known as "Common Sky," enamored by its reflections. This was Thurston's first trip to the museum in about 20 years. She now plans to come back often, starting with a return trip with her granddaughter.

"I'm so thrilled that I got to see this today," Thurston said. "It really is one of the best things I've ever seen."

Kilminster was smitten by the Town Square, too.

"Stun-ning!," she said, spacing the two syllables. "To look up and to see the sky, and the natural light and the mirrors, it was breathtaking."

Nearby, children and teens played and made art in the Creative Commons, the first museum space sponsored by the LEGO Foundation.

Kilminster said it made her happy to see so many people in the galleries, and is excited by "what the museum means for Buffalo and all the attention it's going to bring."

Buffalo resident Eileen Ryan was struck by the views from the Albright bridge that connects the Wilmers and Gundlach buildings, including Hoyt Lake and the grand stairway that's back in front of the Wilmers building after being dismantled in 1962.

Parzych said she was reserving judgment on the exterior of the new glass-and-marble Gundlach building.

"I think the outside will take some time because I'm old school, and I remember the Elmwood Village as being teeny-tiny," she said. "But it's lovely and there's always room for change, and change is good."

Museum hours run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday. The museum is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Admission is $18, $16 for seniors and college students, $10 for ages 18 and under, and free for ages 5 and under and for members. Tickets can be purchased online at buffaloakg.org, and are sold out through the weekend.

The Gundlach Building is expected to be closed until July 20 for finishing work, but the rest of the museum will be open.