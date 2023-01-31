This is not a test: Erie County plans to put emergency alert system to work when next disaster strikes

Before and during the Christmas week, Erie County and Buffalo officials held news conferences, posted to social media and issued numerous warnings about the life-threatening "once-in-a-generation" blizzard.

Yet many people were still caught in the storm, violating driving bans and being trapped in their cars. Some were found frozen outside and in snowdrifts, without shelter even though shelter was available.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it's now clear to him that too many people either didn't get the message or didn't take the messages of dire weather conditions seriously. So next time a similar weather disaster strikes, he said, the county intends to employ the emergency alert system.

"I've ordered Emergency Services to basically pre-prepare everything," Poloncarz said.

Residents might recall instances when radio and TV shows were interrupted by a test of what used to be called the "emergency broadcast system" that included a shrill alarm sound, a voiceover saying "This is only a test" and a text scrawl saying that if this were a real emergency, the alarm would be followed by important emergency information.

That system is now called the emergency alert system, part of an even broader integrated public alert and warning system, or IPAWS. This system, supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, integrates multiple emergency notification networks. That includes both traditional broadcast, as well as wireless networks like those used by mobile phones.

Amber Alerts, which send out emergency notifications to cellphones in the case of abducted children, is one example of the emergency alert/IPAWS system.

Gregory Butcher, the deputy commissioner who deals with disaster preparedness for the county's Department of Homeland Security, said that even though Erie County has been part of the emergency alert system for years, county officials didn't initially think it was needed for the blizzard. They believed that the county had enough advance warning and was getting its message out to the public on many different platforms.

"You know what, we live and we learn," Butcher said. "Who would have thought that with five days of notifications, we still were missing part of the population?"

Looking back, officials say it is clear that many people weren't hearing or recognizing the severity of the blizzard warnings being issued. Of the 47 people who died, 18 were found outside in snow and four were found in their vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The emergency alert system may be able to get through to truckers passing through town and oblivious to the local weather warnings because they are listening to satellite radio, Butcher said. The system might also connect better with some younger adults who may subscribe to streaming services for entertainment and typically bypass local news completely.

The blizzard revealed a gap in coordination efforts between the city and county While the city and county must work together during disasters, they don't always work together well. And the blizzard response left a lot of room for improvement.

And finally, he said, it may reinforce the message that they may have previously heard and dismissed about the severe and life-threatening nature of the weather emergency.

"We still may not convince everyone to stay off the roads, but even a few more people could save lives," he said.

The emergency alert system has not been used in the past because officials have been concerned that it might initially alarm people about storms and other serious weather events that wind up fizzling out or not materializing, this causing future alerts to be ignored. The county is working to develop policies under which such a system would be activated.

Several people in the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services have been tapped to craft emergency messages, as needed, Butcher said.

"You want it to be short and concise, and with a consistent message, regardless of the platform," he said, using as an example, "There is a blizzard currently in effect in Western New York. There is a driving ban also currently in effect. Please seek shelter. Stay off the roads."

Those messages would then have to be approved by a higher-level officials. Poloncarz said he expects to be able to activate the emergency alert system no matter where he is, similar to how he carries paperwork with him when he's out of the office, allowing him to declare a state of emergency.

The county executive also said he wants the county to establish a rating system for blizzards, similar to the category rating system that exists for hurricanes. Blizzard conditions are rare comparatively, and the National Weather Service has expressed little interest in establishing a severity scale for blizzards, he said. But that doesn't mean the county won't establish its own.

He pointed out that people tend to recall the Blizzard of '77, or even the blizzard that struck in 1985, when then Mayor Jimmy Griffin famously told residents to stay inside and "grab a six pack," but there were also much smaller blizzards in the winter of 2013-14 that many don't recall. He also said he has spoken with people who said they didn't understand the severity of the December blizzard when it was described as a "once-in-a-generation" storm.

"I talked to a bunch of people and they go, 'I didn't know what that meant,' " he said. "If we had said, 'This is a Category 4 blizzard – people will die if you're outside,' I think maybe people would have taken that a little more seriously."