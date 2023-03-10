There was no way that everyone who wanted to honor fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno could fit inside St. Joseph Cathedral for his funeral on Friday.

That didn't stop a sea of firefighters from around the country and across the border or the heartbroken citizens of Buffalo from paying their final respects.

As light snow fell across the city, at least 1,000 firefighters and first responders in their dress uniforms and white gloves filled Franklin Street in front of St. Joseph Cathedral.

Hundreds more lined Delaware Avenue from downtown to Forest Lawn Cemetery, dozens of their fire apparatus parked on either side of the road.

Members of the public joined them, too, some with young children wearing firefighter costumes, others waving American flags.

Retha Jackson, a case worker with the Department of Social Services, stood on the sidewalk on Church Street, across from the gathering outside the church. She said followed the news coverage of the tragic death of the firefighter and wanted to do her part.

She was awed by the turnout and the pageantry of the funeral.

“It’s beautiful watching the camaraderie,” Jackson said.

Napoleon Johnson, a retired Buffalo firefighter, and his friend Josie Torres, who works in the courts, also stood outside to take in the scene. Johnson said he could not help but think about another tragedy that struck the Buffalo Fire Department in 2009 when two Buffalo firefighters – Lt. Charles “Chip” McCarthy and Firefighter Jonathan Croom – were killed in a fire on Genesee Street.

“I was working that fire,” Johnson said. “This brings me back to all the memories of that day. I had to come today to pay my respects.”

Firefighters came from all over to stand with their 700 brothers and sisters of the Buffalo Fire Department.

There were hundreds of firefighters from Western New York volunteer fire companies – North Boston, Snyder, Clarence, Clarence Center, Main Transit, Hamburg, Big Tree, Orchard Park, Seneca Hose and East Seneca Hose among them.

Then were those who traveled from afar. Firefighters donning patches from New York City, New Jersey, Virginia and Massachusetts packed the crowded block in front of the cathedral.

Dale Smith of the Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Mass., explained why he made the trip to Buffalo.

"He paid the ultimate the sacrifice," Smith said of Arno, who served three years with the Buffalo Fire Department. "It's important to know that this is felt throughout the country."

The scope of firefighters paying respects crossed national lines, too. Hundreds of Canadian firefighters were expected to honor Arno, and early Friday about 30 from Grimsby – an Ontario town about an hour from Buffalo – got situated in downtown Buffalo.

"It's a brotherhood," said Jason Mottershead, a firefighter from Grimsby.

The solemn day began as Arno's casket, draped in an American flag, was loaded onto the top of Engine 2, in front of Amigone Funeral Home. Six crew members stood atop with the coffin. Arno's turnout coat and the helmet from his locker were displayed on the truck as a procession slowly made its way toward the church.

The procession was led by a motorcade of police motorcycles and patrol cars, their lights flashing. Overhead, Air One, the Erie County Sheriff's red helicopter, swooped low.

The procession made its way past the Engine 2 firehouse at Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street in Allentown. A row of firefighters stood at attention and saluted. An American flag flew at half-staff.

The procession wound its way to the cathedral to a sea of uniformed firefighters standing at attention. Two ladder trucks formed an honor arch with their extended ladders – a giant American flag fluttered in the cold wind between them. The Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums band, in their kilts and white boots, played.

As the Mass of Christian Burial took place inside the packed church, many stayed in the area, others ducked away to watch the service on TV and to warm up.

But soon the crowd of mourners began filing back onto Franklin Street for another tribute.

They stood 13, 14, even 15 firefighters deep as they filled the block, facing the church, awaiting Arno's coffin to be carried back out and onto Engine 2.

"Buffalo Fire Department, attention! Hut!" a voice yelled. "Formation, hut!" another yelled.

The firefighters formed neat lines.

Arno's casket was carried back on top of the firetruck.

As is tradition at a line-of-death funeral for a fighter, a ceremonial "final call" was made over a PA system.

The church bells tolled as the call was made: "The Buffalo Fire Department announces the line of duty death of Firefighter Jason Arno of Engine 2 First Platoon, radio call sign – Engine 2 Bravo – while operation of four-alarm fire at number 745 Main St., Box number 399. Dispatched at 956 hours on March 1, 2023."

A fire bell rang three times. The final call is a nod to the days when fires were dispatched using bells and fireboxes.

Then, the stirring drone of bagpipes and staccato of drums began to play – "Amazing Grace."

The second procession began, this time headed all the way up Delaware Avenue to Forest Lawn Cemetery for a private burial.

All along the way, groups of firefighters and everyday citizens lined the streets, to bid a final farewell to a fallen hero.