'This is a time to rejoice': Small crowd observes truncated Dyngus Day parade

Upwards of 60,000 people are attracted each year to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood to take part in the ritual.

However, the party for 2021 had to be pared down considerably as the Covid-19 pandemic rages and the number of infections has risen and fallen and risen again over the past year.

During his briefing this week, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he was concerned about keeping the festivities Monday to a minimum, or he'd be forced to shut it down.

That didn't appear to be a problem, as the parade attracted only a moderate number of spectators who watched the event in-person.

The parade took up only one lane as it proceeded west on Broadway. Eastbound motor vehicle traffic proceeded uninterrupted up Broadway. The parade, which started with horse-mounted Erie County sheriff's deputies, was more of a motorcade that included no more than 200 participants and lasted no more than 20 minutes.

"Better than no parade at all," said John Delellis of East Amherst.

Leo, who attended the parade with her teenage daughter, Melissa Mills, said she was a bit concerned that the Dyngus Day event might attract too large a crowd to safely practice social distancing.