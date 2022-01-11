Third-prize Powerball ticket purchased in Arcade

A third-prize ticket worth $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased in Arcade, New York Lottery officials reported.
The ticket, which was sold at Crosby’s Convenience Store, 469 W. Main St., matched four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
Winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday were 14, 17, 18, 21 and 27. The Powerball number was 9.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
