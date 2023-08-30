A full day of fitness classes will be featured on Sept. 9 at Highmark Stadium when Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield presents its third annual "Fitness on the Field," a series of physical training and exercise events one week before the Buffalo Bills' home opener.

Six different on-the-field fitness classes that include yoga, Zumba and next level boot camp are scheduled, along with six spinning classes inside the Dunn Tire Club at the stadium in Orchard Park.

In addition, curve model and online influencer Caralyn Mirand Koch will be a featured guest. A Buffalo native, Mirand Koch uses her platform to inspire confidence in women of all shapes and sizes. She will be joined by Bills reporter Maddy Glab to discuss the importance of body positivity and the role that confidence building plays in one's overall mental and physical health.

"As we gear up for our third annual 'Fitness on the Field,' it brings great pride to know that Highmark Stadium has become what we envisioned it to be through our partnership with the Buffalo Bills – a hub for community health and gathering, for everyone," said Michael Ball, vice president of community affairs for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Registered participants will be asked to make a $10 donation, which will cover all of the fitness and spin classes and Mirand Koch's appearance.

All proceeds from the event, which will be matched by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, will go to a selection of nonprofit organizations. They include the Special Olympics of New York, SPCA Serving Erie County, Mental Health Advocates of WNY, P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Patricia Allen Fund, Project W.I.T.T. – an attitude development and motivational leadership program – and Person Centered Services, which provides care coordination for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The lineup includes the following times and events:

8 to 8:45 a.m. – Yoga with Heal BFLO and Spinning with Rebel Ride

9 to 9:45 a.m. – Shannon Connors Fitness and Spinning with Revolution

10 to 10:45 a.m. – Body of Wealth and Spinning with Rise Fitness

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Caralyn Mirand Koch with Maddy Glab

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rise Fitness and Spinning Rebel Ride

12:45 to 1:30 p.m. – Next Level Boot Camp and Spinning with Rise Fitness

1:45 to 2:30 p.m. – Zumba and Spinning with Revolution

A free shuttle will be provided between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion in Buffalo to Highmark Stadium.