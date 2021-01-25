Thinking of getting a Covid-19 test? Here's what you need to know

UPDATE: As of 11/12/20, Erie County will not test individuals who have no Covid-19 symptoms unless they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantined.
Anyone who wants a standard Covid-19 test can get one from the county or the state. It's easy, free and results come relatively fast.
It's been that way for a while. But considering the situation in the spring, it's a testament to how far New York State has come over the last six months that widespread testing is now the foundation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's latest Covid-19 response strategy that harnesses testing data at the neighborhood level.
Given Cuomo's latest mandate regarding required testing for people who travel out of state, and the potential demand on testing as the holiday season approaches, it's possible that testing capacity may become more strained, but it's not a problem right now.
Compare that to March and April. Erie County health officials had so few tests available that they essentially told residents that if they thought they were infected, they should just assume they had the virus, get rest and self-quarantine at home unless their symptoms warranted hospital admission.
Nowadays, local residents have so many options for getting tested that it's hard to keep track of them all. The bar for getting tested also is low:
• You don't have to have symptoms.
• You don't have to wait in a long line.
• And there's no requirement for a doctor's referral or any payment – even if you have no symptoms – if the testing is government-sponsored.
Individuals can also still get tested through their own health care provider or participating pharmacies, though the time frame for private lab testing may vary, and individuals should ask if there is any charge. There should be no cost for anyone presenting symptoms.
The Erie County Health Department offers an interactive map on its website at erie.gov/covid19, identifying locations to get both diagnostic and antibody testing.
Testing is finally expanding on a broader scale here. For the first time, anyone with Covid-19 symptoms who wants to be tested can be tested, Kaleida Health and Erie County government officials announced Monday. "We are expanding our testing to any symptomatic individual, so regardless of where you work," said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Erie County continues to receive regular shipments of diagnostic tests from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and recently received a new batch of 2,500 rapid test kits from the state.
"We are doing approximately 800 rapid tests a week," he said. "We also have thousands of test kits available for the traditional PCR test, and we have that available for the coming weeks. What happens in January and February, I can't really talk about right now, but we feel comfortable that we'll be covered for the next three or four weeks, at least."
Testing evolution
In a state of 19 million people, Cuomo recalls having the ability to run only about 500 tests a day in the beginning. That number now stands at roughly 120,000 a day, he said this past week.
In Erie alone, the county went from struggling to get test results for a few hundred residents a day to now regularly receiving between 3,000 to 6,000 test results a day from both private and public labs.
Aside from the traditional nasal swab tests that generally have a turnaround time of a few days – if directly administered by Erie County or the state Department of Health – New York is loaning out toaster-sized rapid testing machines, which deliver results within 15 minutes, to help trace and squash Covid-19 outbreaks in all corners of the state.
Most recently, the state has worked with Southern Tier counties to host rapid test clinics after seeing their positive Covid-19 test percentages and hospitalizations rise.
Cuomo called testing the key to controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
But there's a catch. The county Public Health Lab has limited testing capacity, with the ability to turn around roughly only 500 diagnostic tests per week.
"How do you do it? More testing, more targeting, more focused attack," he said. "But it starts with more testing because you need the facts. But when you have more testing, then your actions are localized and not statewide. See, statewide actions are hard. There is not a politician out there now who is willing to close down their state."
The upside for residents is that getting a test these days is a relatively simple process if you know where to look.
Types of tests
There are two overarching types of tests: diagnostic tests designed to determine if you have Covid-19 right now, and antibody tests designed to determine whether you contracted Covid-19 in the past and have recovered, which may indicate some immunity against future infection.
Erie County offers both types of tests. And both Erie County and the state offer more than one kind of diagnostic test.
The two types of diagnostic tests routinely being done here include the traditional nasal swab test, also known as a PCR test, and the rapid molecular nasal swab test, in which a nasal swab specimen is inserted into an Abbott ID Now toaster-like device that spits out results in 15 minutes. The PCR test is considered most sensitive.
The county offers PCR diagnostic test clinics three days a week, rotating between Amherst, Buffalo and Orchard Park locations. The county also offers rapid testing to students in prekindergarten through high school – as well as school staff – who exhibit symptoms, every weekday that schools are open.
The antibody test offered by Erie County requires a blood draw and has seen diminished popularity, resulting in antibody testing clinics being scaled back and no longer offered every week. Other health care providers, however, also conduct this test.
All state and Erie County drive-thru diagnostic test clinics require that appointments be made. Only the county's periodic antibody test clinic accepts walk-ins.
Where to get tested
Following are all the Erie County and state testing sites, as well as the Niagara County test site operated by the state. State drive-thru sites have more available testing slots.
Don't forget: Most state and county diagnostic tests require that an appointment be made in advance.
To make an appointment for a clinic operated by the Erie County Health Department, call 858-2929. The county's Covid-19 hotline is staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
To make an appointment for a clinic operated by New York State, call 1-888-364-3065 or visit covid19screening.health.ny.gov.
Erie County standard diagnostic testing sites, with results usually available within two to three days, are:
• Amherst Highway Garage, 450 Maple Road. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays.
• Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 298 Pearl St., Buffalo. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
• SUNY Erie South Campus (Erie Community College South), 4990 Big Tree Road, Orchard Park. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.
None of the sites accept walk-ins.
New York State standard diagnostic testing sites, with results usually available within a few days, are:
• KeyBank Center (Sabres parking lot), 125 Perry St., Buffalo. Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
• Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Again, neither site accepts walk-ins.
Other types of tests
Erie County is offering rapid diagnostic tests to students in pre-K through high school – and school staff – every weekday morning, except on days when schools are closed. Only Erie County students and staff who have symptoms and attend school in person at least once a week are eligible for the test, with results available within 15 minutes.
The county will now offer rapid testing to any students up through high school, as well as school staff, who participate in on-site school instruction and show symptoms associated with Covid-19.
Test sites are located in the Northtowns, Southtowns and "a central location." The Health Department would not disclose the locations to deter walk-ins, which are not allowed. These tests are booked up to two days in advance on a first-come, first served basis and have been fully booked.
Students who are already subject to school quarantine measures, or who are taking remote-only instruction, do not qualify for the rapid test.
Antibody tests are also available to all county residents age 11 and older.
The county's next antibody testing clinic will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Sheridan Park Fire Department, 738 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. No appointment is necessary, though you may register in advance on the Health Department website. The county is also offering the flu vaccine at this site.
The county antibody test clinics are no longer offered every week due to low demand. Future dates and locations will be posted on the Health Department website.