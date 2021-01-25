Thinking of getting a Covid-19 test? Here's what you need to know

UPDATE: As of 11/12/20, Erie County will not test individuals who have no Covid-19 symptoms unless they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantined.

Anyone who wants a standard Covid-19 test can get one from the county or the state. It's easy, free and results come relatively fast.

It's been that way for a while. But considering the situation in the spring, it's a testament to how far New York State has come over the last six months that widespread testing is now the foundation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's latest Covid-19 response strategy that harnesses testing data at the neighborhood level.

Given Cuomo's latest mandate regarding required testing for people who travel out of state, and the potential demand on testing as the holiday season approaches, it's possible that testing capacity may become more strained, but it's not a problem right now.

Compare that to March and April. Erie County health officials had so few tests available that they essentially told residents that if they thought they were infected, they should just assume they had the virus, get rest and self-quarantine at home unless their symptoms warranted hospital admission.