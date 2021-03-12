Think Covid-19 is bad? You should have been a physician, or patient, in the 1800s

Imagine if the novel coronavirus was deadlier, took many of its victims within hours, and lingered, on and off, for decades.
If doctors had only vague ideas about how it spread.
If no treatments or vaccines existed to stem its lethality – only household quarantines and community lockdowns.
Dr. Jabez Allen, a family physician in East Aurora, practiced in those conditions during four cholera pandemics and other disease outbreaks during the 1800s.
“You can imagine the puzzlement when you don't even know what's really causing these diseases,” said Dr. Thomas C. Rosenthal, who for four years dug into Allen’s life, times and career for his new historical novel, “Bloodletting & Germs: A Doctor in Nineteenth Century Rural New York.”
The book was a retirement project for Rosenthal, a Gasport native who became a family doctor in 1975. He spent eight years in private practice in the village of Perry before he became a force in regional medicine.
“I really wanted to tell a story that would show our neighbors what an important role Buffalo and Western New York played in the enlightenment of medicine,” he said, “and I wanted to do it from the perspective of a country doc.”
The century he covers started when doctors lacked treatment options, including anesthesia for surgeries, and ended with the development of the earliest vaccines.
A greater understanding of how germs spread disease also evolved, in part because of an American Medical Association conference in Buffalo in 1878, where Allen and others sought to disabuse beliefs of many traditionalist doctors that foul air caused all contagion.
“It's been particularly interesting that the book came out as a coronavirus pandemic was playing out,” Rosenthal said, “because 30% of cholera victims die and Buffalo had a major problem with cholera in 1832 and 1846.”
That second pandemic reached its peak in 1854 and persisted into the Civil War.
The writing process
Rosenthal moved from Perry to East Aurora in 1986, when he became medical director in the Department of Family Medicine at Buffalo General Medical Center. He chaired the family medicine department in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences from 1994 until his retirement in 2013.
He became executive director of rural health programs with UB in the late 1980s and was instrumental in forging a medical school presence in the Southern Tier.
Rosenthal published more than 60 peer-reviewed articles, 20 book reviews and commentaries, and a series of stories about puzzling patient complaints. He also published a medical textbook called “Office Care Geriatrics.”
He released his first novel late last year, at age 71.
Rosenthal had already begun assembling notes for “Bloodletting & Germs,” and was looking for a lead character, when he and his wife, Georgia, saw Allen’s framed photo and medical diploma in 2015 in an Aurora History Museum exhibit entitled, “When Doctors Made House Calls.”
That launched more research at the New York State Library in Albany, the Buffalo History Museum, other resources closer to home – and Google.
Old minutes from the Medical Society of the County of Erie also provided factual context for the book, though they were a difficult read.
“Doctors didn't write any better back then than they do today,” Rosenthal said.
Robert Lowell Goller, historian for East Aurora the and surrounding town of Aurora, helped Rosenthal reach out to Michalann Hobson, Allen’s great-great-granddaughter, who donated his diploma and photo for the exhibit. Before she died in 2018, Hobson also provided more writings, photos and heirlooms from the doctor to the Aurora Historical Society, which further enriched the novel’s storytelling.
They included a family Bible; a teapot descendants were told was given to Allen by Millard Fillmore for tending to his daughter, Mary Abigail Fillmore, who died from cholera in 1854, at age 22, while visiting her grandparents in East Aurora; and a brooch from the former president’s stepmother, Eunice, who lived on the same block as Allen for many years.
The 13th president, a lawyer, lived in East Aurora for a decade before moving to Buffalo in 1830. The town historical society, which holds the related Allen family donations, also runs the Millard Fillmore Presidential Site in a small white house Fillmore built for his wife, Abigail, in 1826.
Rosenthal writes in the preface of his book that he created six characters to move the story along and took liberties where there were gaps in time and recorded history. He cites hundreds of references at the end to show he buttressed the tale with many facts.
Goller helped Rosenthal hunt down historical sources and proofread the manuscript. He said some scenes unlikely occurred, for instance when the Fox Sisters, who led a popular 19th-century spiritual movement, visited the Globe Hotel in East Aurora. Still, he said, it was not entirely implausible.
“If you're coming from a perspective that this is a historical fiction book, which was my thought as I was reading it, don't worry about what's true and what's not,” Goller said, “because if you do, it's not as fun.”
The limits of medicine
Rosenthal focused his work on people, landmarks and events in East Aurora, but “this could be a story from any small community,” the local historian said.
Allen grew up and graduated from medical school in Vermont. He set out in 1833 for the Midwest to start his own practice, possibly because his brother, James, also a doctor, didn’t want the competition.
He stopped along the way for an overnight stay at the Globe, opened in East Aurora nine years earlier, and settled in the village after a resident needed his services within hours of his arrival. His brother, who also saw more promise in Western New York, joined him in the region two years later.
During that time, pigs roamed village streets, providing a makeshift cleaning service during the spring and summer, until they were slaughtered for winter food. Three public privies on Main Street were the closest thing to a public sewage system.
“The definition of good water in those days was if the horse would drink it, it had to be good for humans,” Rosenthal said.
Allen, concerned that authorities would lose his medical diploma, instead translated the Latin text into English in a handwritten copy he sent to the county medical society, which dragged out approval of his practice for four years.
That failed to stop the new doctor from setting up shop within a few months during a time when local governing bodies had little authority.
Allen lived and practiced from a property at East Main and Pine streets. He anchored his health trade on the parcel by also establishing the first village pharmacy, a novelty at a time when most doctors used bloodletting and bowel purging to treat patients.
His wife, Millicent, became active in community affairs and the Underground Railroad movement, which her husband also quietly supported.
Allen and Dr. Austin Flint, a Buffalo primary care doctor and early dean of the UB medical school, were among the first physicians in the region to use stethoscopes to diagnose heart and lung conditions, Rosenthal said.
They also found themselves tied up in the international debate about how disease starts – and spreads.
Dutchman Anton van Leeuwenhoek was the first to identify bacteria and protozoa under a single-lens microscope in the late 1660s, but debate continued in medical circles two centuries later about what caused disease. The oft-prevailing view was that miasma – or foul air – was the culprit. How germs differed, worked and spread disease largely remained a mystery.
Stubborn epidemics
Western New Yorkers have struggled under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic during the last year, but most can thank their lucky stars they weren’t around for the cholera, smallpox and typhoid outbreaks that began to rack the region nearly 200 years ago.
Allen got his first professional brush with disease outbreaks during the cholera pandemic of 1832, which roiled America for two years.
As it spread, then-U.S. Senator Henry Clay called for "A Day of Public Humiliation, Prayer and Fasting” for all Americans. The governor of New York obliged.
“At least half the people who took that day off spent it drinking,” Rosenthal said, “but many people felt that this was a plague visited on New Yorkers because they had not followed the principles of Protestant beliefs and needed to come back to God.”
Typhoid fever was the next health catastrophe to strike the region. It killed 10 of 24 residents in Boston, N.Y., in 1843 during a matter of weeks.
Flint traveled to the hamlet from Buffalo and wrote his observations about the damage in a medical paper that became an early model for epidemiological studies. Dr. John Snow, who discovered that tainted water was the source of a later disease outbreak in Great Britain, referenced that work in his 1855 Treatise on Cholera in London.
Allen also lost his physician-brother, then practicing in Hamburg, as well as sister-in-law and nephew to cholera in 1852.
“Herd immunity” was not yet a term, but by midcentury a growing number of people began to understand that outbreaks came, killed and sickened some while sparing others, and eventually burned themselves out. Young people accounted for many of the casualties, Rosenthal said, while older people who survived earlier outbreaks often fared better.
“They didn't use the word immunity but sensed they had developed a resistance to disease,” Rosenthal said.
Treatments lagged, though Allen and other doctors found greater success using fluids to address the fever, diarrhea and vomiting common during many during outbreaks.
The cholera epidemic of the 1840s and ’50s became a turning point for the way the country addressed widespread outbreaks. Philadelphia was the first city to track public health and doctors learned that homeopathic treatments worked better than traditional bloodlettings and bowel cleansings.
Meanwhile, unscrupulous entrepreneurs saw plenty of opportunity during such desperate times and offered untested remedies. Phineas McCarthy, one of the characters Rosenthal created for his book, is a composite of several real snake oil hucksters of the period.
“Quacks were using things that were more gentle than doctors were in those days, so they were quite successfully competing,” the author said. “Often, by the time patient came to a regular doctor, they didn't have any money left.”
Other institutional forces also began to play larger roles.
“One of the interesting things I found was that the newspapers were claiming that cholera was contagious from person to person long before the medical journals,” Rosenthal said.
Government – viewed largely as an entity to build and maintain armies, militias, and roads during the first half of the century – ordered quarantines and lockdowns during the cholera outbreak to protect public health. That continued during other outbreaks in decades to come.
Some citizens chose to disregard those edicts, despite urging by doctors.
Three years ago, Goller examined past disease outbreaks for a piece he wrote for the East Aurora Advertiser on the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 2018-19. During his research, he found a 1934 edition of the publication with a front-page story about four village residents arrested for violating a scarlet fever quarantine.
“Covid-19 is a different disease,” he said, “but our human reaction to it hasn't changed all that much.”
Despite outliers in the past, “for some reason, there was more fear back then than Covid-19 seems to generate today,” Rosenthal said. Still, he said, most Western New Yorkers have the good sense to stay home and avoid others when disease envelops their community.
Remnants of history
The original Allen practice still stands. The pharmacy, long ago sold, lives on as the Larwood Pharmacy in Oakwood Square plaza several blocks away.
If he was alive today, Allen would have been frustrated with the noncompliance that has come during parts of the latest pandemic, particularly the U.S. spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths that came before and after the holidays late last year, Rosenthal said.
He made the assessment bearing in mind that the physician tried to get the village government to banish the wandering pigs during the second cholera pandemic in 1846 and inspect the sewage coming from public privies to assure it wasn’t impacting the village water supplies.
“If you put him in the year 2020, 2021, he would probably be busy,” Rosenthal said. “I think he would be trying to do everything he could to help his patients understand what was going on and develop a strategy for staying well.”
Allen – who practiced until 1884 and lived during a time when it took roughly 40 years to isolate the bacteria that caused cholera – also would marvel that the global health community identified SARS-CoV-2 and its genetic sequence in a matter of weeks, and developed helpful treatments and vaccines within a year.
“Without a vaccine, and with a serious disease that can spread through a community, we probably now would be looking at considerably more deaths globally if there were not any lockdowns, quarantines or other steps taken,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal, who winters on Jekyll Island in Georgia, got his second dose of the Moderna vaccine earlier this month.
“The vaccination process resembles opening a curtain on a sunny morning,” he said.
He is encouraged during the latest pandemic by health providers using mobile units, telemedicine and other technology to provide 21st-century forms of home visits.
Still, he is discouraged that parts of the region, state and country didn’t fare better with so much fresh, and historical, information at their fingertips.
“We haven't had the experience that Buffalo had in 1832 with cholera,” Rosenthal said. “I also think that, unfortunately, the average person may not realize how dangerous this was and how close we came to this being at least as bad an experience as the 1918 flu pandemic.”
That pandemic infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide – then one-third of the global population – and killed up to 50 million, including 675,000 in the U.S.
The current pandemic has infected an estimated 120 million worldwide – 1.5% of the global population – and killed more than 2.6 million, including nearly 550,000 Americans.
“I can only hope that we never again have a president who seems to be so contrary to understanding science,” he said. “It's a little bit like those doctors that argued against the germ theory at the end 1878 in Buffalo. You can understand why they wished it was different but wishing won't make it true.”
Rosenthal hopes people grow closer with their neighbors as the latest pandemic wanes, and better appreciate the importance of front-line workers, not only in health care but the food industry and other essential businesses.
“There is also the importance of society as a whole and how interrelated we are,” he said. “I think it's demonstrated in an experience like the coronavirus.”
“Bloodletting and Germs” is available in paperback and Kindle formats online. It is also available at The Bookworm and Larwood’s Pharmacy, both in East Aurora.
