Think Covid-19 is bad? You should have been a physician, or patient, in the 1800s

Despite outliers in the past, “for some reason, there was more fear back then than Covid-19 seems to generate today,” Rosenthal said. Still, he said, most Western New Yorkers have the good sense to stay home and avoid others when disease envelops their community.

Remnants of history

The original Allen practice still stands. The pharmacy, long ago sold, lives on as the Larwood Pharmacy in Oakwood Square plaza several blocks away.

If he was alive today, Allen would have been frustrated with the noncompliance that has come during parts of the latest pandemic, particularly the U.S. spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths that came before and after the holidays late last year, Rosenthal said.

He made the assessment bearing in mind that the physician tried to get the village government to banish the wandering pigs during the second cholera pandemic in 1846 and inspect the sewage coming from public privies to assure it wasn’t impacting the village water supplies.

“If you put him in the year 2020, 2021, he would probably be busy,” Rosenthal said. “I think he would be trying to do everything he could to help his patients understand what was going on and develop a strategy for staying well.”