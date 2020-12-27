They were devoted for 73 years. When Covid-19 hit, they had one last goodbye.

And though the Hays family is mourning, they shared happy memories of their matriarch. The most important thing about Amelia Hays, they said, was that she loved children.

“Some people will hear a baby cry in a restaurant and say, ‘Why don’t they take that baby home.’ But my mother would just light up. She’d look at the baby with this big, big smile across her face. She and the baby would connect,” David Hays said.

Married in 1947, Hays put aside her teaching career to raise her four children in a newly built house in the Town of Tonawanda, while her husband worked at Bell Aerospace in Wheatfield.

“She absolutely loved us and was especially thrilled when the grandchildren came and then the great grandchildren,” said daughter Barbara Hays Kamp.

After her children had grown up, Hays returned to Buffalo State College, earned a master’s degree, and taught in the Buffalo School District.

Seven years ago, Amelia and Harry Hays moved to the Weinberg Campus in Amherst. When Amelia Hays was placed in the nursing home there, her husband, who resides in independent living, spent every day at his wife’s side, Kamp said.