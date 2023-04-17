The woman arrived in Buffalo three weeks ago, exhausted, creases surrounding her pained eyes.

She is staying at the refugee shelter Vive with her five children: the eldest, a young adult; the youngest, preschool age. They came here from their home in Colombia, where kidnapping and violent crime are commonplace. Her teenage daughter was raped there, and gave birth to a baby girl.

“We don’t even know who it was,” said the woman, who spoke through an interpreter on the condition of anonymity, for the protection of her family, “and we decided to leave before facing even greater danger.”

The woman, her five children and her baby granddaughter left Colombia in September, fleeing by foot through the rugged Darién Gap, a 100-mile-wide jungle that separates Colombia from Panama. They walked for eight days, passing dead bodies that rolled down the mountainside into the river. Her baby granddaughter became dehydrated. Her 7-year-old boy was swept into the river, “but some man came out of nowhere,” she said, “and was able to save him.”

The family made it through Central America to Mexico, then Texas and zigzagged by bus through the United States. On the way, the woman met a group that was fleeing to Canada, which has become a destination for people seeking refuge from danger. She kept in touch, learned they made it to Canada and decided that would be the best place for her family, too.

Her best route into Canada would be by crossing the border in the northeastern corner of New York. She bused her family to Buffalo and came to Vive to stay temporarily, gathering the money and supplies she would need to take her family by bus to Plattsburgh, a small city near the New York-Vermont line. From there, they would take a 45-minute taxi ride to a nondescript country road that has become an international, and unofficial, pathway into Canada.

Roxham Road runs northward, past a horse pasture, a trailer and a few old homes. Then it stops, abruptly, with signs telling people to travel no farther.

The end of Roxham Road is also the end of the United States. Across a small gravel and dirt patch is Canada, open and available, a five-second walk from where Roxham’s pavement stops.

Since 2016, when Donald Trump's electoral victory ensured that America's stance on immigration enforcement would become steelier, tens of thousands of migrants crossed the border there. They were arrested immediately, but then claimed asylum and were given the chance to make their case to stay in Canada.

Roxham was a beacon, and for many, Buffalo was a stop on the way.

That’s why this woman and her family came here. But then in late March, with no notice and little time for planning, Roxham Road closed.

That closure effectively served as a broken link in a chain for those seeking asylum. And it has had a direct impact on shelters like Vive, where thousands of journeys have ended for now and where resources are stretched to their limit as refugee advocates plead for help from the government.

• • •

People don’t stay long at Vive, a former school on Buffalo’s East Side that is now a shelter for refugees. Their stays are typically measured in weeks, even days. Many leave and head to Canada, where they hope to seek asylum, making the case for why they are fleeing violence and terror in their home countries and seeking a new life.

On March 23, a pair of families arrived at Vive, hoping to stay briefly while getting ready to trek northward to Canada. That day, the director of Vive, Matt Tice, received word that Roxham Road would likely be closing “very soon.”

“We’re scrambling to help along the folks in the building who were planning to head that way,” Tice said that night. Vive doesn’t encourage people to head to Canada, or transport them to Roxham, but it does provide information on regulations and processes. In this case, the information was clear: If you’re heading to Roxham, you need to hurry. “(We) don’t want them ending up stuck,” Tice said.

The United States and Canada had agreed on a revision to the Safe Third Country Agreement, a pact that requires asylum seekers to make their claim in whichever of those two countries they are in first. For years, asylum seekers have made use of a loophole in the agreement: If people seeking asylum found their way into Canada between a port of entry, they would be arrested for an irregular crossing. But they would also be allowed to stay in Canada and make their claim.

Except in rare or limited circumstances – such as when the cross-border traffic was largely closed for a 20-month stretch during the pandemic – they would not be returned to the United States.

The flow of people in Canada – nearly 40,000 in 2022 alone – created a border crisis in Canada and ignited political pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Unlike the U.S.-Mexico line, where Border Patrol agents are apprehending large groups of people traversing land and river borders en masse, Roxham Road was orderly. People lined up, one by one and family by family, to cross the border to be arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who years ago set up a processing center at the site.

But Trudeau and President Joe Biden reached an agreement to close the loophole. Canada agreed to accept 15,000 migrants annually. In return, anyone who crosses at Roxham – or anywhere else between ports of entry along the northern border – will be returned to the United States. (The reverse is also true: People crossing southward will be returned to Canada.)

For refugees, their road to freedom was closing. They just didn’t know when.

• • •

Knowing when to cross at Roxham is not a snap decision. People need money for bus tickets to Plattsburgh, a taxi ride to the end of Roxham, information on what to do and what to avoid.

For example, when an asylum seeker would show up at Roxham Road and was still on the American side of the border, Canadian police officers delivered a loosely scripted warning: “If you choose to enter this way, it’s illegal and you’re going to be arrested.” They told the asylum seekers to go to a port of entry.

But this doesn't work, unless the person crossing has a direct family member in Canada – in which case, they wouldn’t have come to Roxham in the first place. By walking into Canada, getting arrested and claiming asylum, those crossing would be given shelter and food, education for their children, and the opportunity to build a case. There are no guarantees, but it's a chance.

That Thursday night, five families decided they were ready to go. They were 14 people in all, half of them children, from Congo, Angola and Colombia. Around 8 p.m., the group headed from Vive to the Buffalo bus station. Their eastbound Greyhound was scheduled to depart shortly after midnight.

About an hour later, Tice received further word: The official announcement was coming the next day, when Biden and Trudeau were meeting in Ottawa, and the closing would be near-immediate. He started making contingency plans in case the 14 people made it to Plattsburgh but could go no farther. He’s part of a large network of immigration advocates and volunteers and reached out to his contacts in the Plattsburgh area. Tice and his staff also kept an eye on the Greyhound schedule, hoping there were no bus delays.

That was all they could do.

• • •

The closure of the loopholes in the Safe Third Country Agreement will have implications that play out in Buffalo and across the 5,525-mile U.S.-Canadian border. Because crossing northward at Roxham Road now guarantees a quick return to the United States, it’s likely that more migrants will try to slip into Canada – or southward into the United States – undetected through fields and waterways.

The geography is dangerous. Last month, eight people were found dead in the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne, the Indigenous territory that straddles the U.S.-Canada border where Ontario, Quebec and New York meet. The six adults and two children, including an infant, were from two families: one from India and the other of Romanian descent. “All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada,” said Lee-Ann O'Brien, the deputy chief of police for the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, in a March 31 news briefing.

When Safe Third Country Agreement revisions became public, Dr. Myron Glick, the founder of Vive’s parent organization, Jericho Road Community Health Center, criticized the decision.

“The closing of Roxham Road will cost lives," he said in a statement. "When someone flees from their home, they are doing what so many have done before – partaking in the centuries-long tradition of seeking freedom and safety, elsewhere. We believe that caring for asylum seekers is caring for our neighbor. We are deeply troubled by the decision to further restrict access to safety. These children, parents, and individuals have lost all but what they could carry on their back – some have even lost their lives along the way. The decision to now turn them away flies in the face of this country's promise, and of our humanity.”

Glick’s statement revealed that in the last year, 2,000 people stayed at Vive “on their way to Canada. Under this new policy, half of that group would be immediately barred from the country.” (The other half, presumably, had direct family in Canada and could make an official application for entry.) Now, more of those people will be staying in Buffalo, elevating an already dire need for housing and support.

In the week following the closure of Roxham, the staff of Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, was in contact with state officials and the Western New York agencies that support refugee resettlement. Higgins, who is co-chair of the House’s Northern Border Caucus, sent a letter March 31 to President Biden urging increased funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

“Immigration agencies in Western New York work tirelessly to assist asylum seekers,” Higgins wrote, noting that the organizations “already operate under significant strain” and “will require additional resources to increase capacity and bandwidth in order to meet their mission.”

Three days after Higgins wrote that letter, a group of 21 people, most of them from Peru, showed up at Vive. They saw a set of four bright yellow signs on the door, with the same message in four languages:

“VIVE IS FULL.”

Vive is almost always full. The shelter has room for 120 people, is consistently at or over capacity, and is seven months into a capital campaign to raise $6 million for a new, expanded facility. Today, those signs stay up longer because people will need lengthier stays. The Vive staff doesn’t simply turn people away; instead, they work to find other places in Buffalo for them to stay, which is what happened with the Peruvian families.

“When people show up, we've completely run out of cots, beds, emergency space,” Tice said, “so we're looking for outside placement all over the place.”

• • •

Late in the morning on March 24, Tice received news: His group of 14 was on schedule for arrival in Plattsburgh by early afternoon. But Roxham Road was closing at midnight. His group en route would make it. But nobody else from Vive could go.

Tice and his staff held a meeting with the people still at Vive to deliver the news. “There was a sense of dread in the room,” recalled Maria Pérez-Gómez, Vive’s assistant director. “Beyond the perceived stoicism, there was an unspoken hopelessness.”

The woman from Colombia was part of that meeting. Though she appeared stolid in the room, she later broke down. “I couldn’t stop crying,” she said. After leaving a horrifying reality in her home country, surviving a journey through the most dangerous jungle on the planet, and finding her way across countries and states, she was so close to Canada.

And now, so far.

But then she considered her priorities. The most important is her children’s education. She spoke with officials at Vive, and took steps to enroll her school-age children in the Buffalo Public Schools. She is grasping opportunity for the moment, but nothing is settled: To stay, she still has to make, and win, an asylum case.

“I want to be where my children can do well.” she said. “If they’re going to do well here, then it’ll be OK.”