'They don't believe in the system': M&T innovation lab aims to boost multicultural entrepreneurs

Bobby Anderson survived a stint as a contestant on chef Gordon Ramsay's “Hell’s Kitchen.”
Now he's taking on a different type of challenge, without the reality TV show drama: learning how to scale up his nonprofit.
Anderson's F-Bites, which provides nutritional education and vocational training programs, is among 30 businesses and organizations participating in M&T Bank's "Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab."
“This is going to open up a lot of knowledge of what the small business and entrepreneur should know from the get-go,” Anderson said.
The first-time program, which runs six weeks, is aimed at supporting businesses serving the East Side. M&T pledges to provide guidance in business planning, establishing credit, accessing capital and marketing. The bank will also help the business owners make connections with local professionals for mentoring and networking.
The inspiration for the innovation lab grew out of a walk down Bailey Avenue that M&T officials took three years ago.
At the time, David Femi, now M&T's head of multicultural banking, wanted a better grasp of what East Side businesses were facing. University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt invited Femi and the bank’s treasurer, D. Scott Warman, to join him going door to door.
Business owners shared their concerns about issues like crime and youth empowerment, Femi said. They also talked about the struggles they faced with banking, like accessing capital and where to turn for resources to grow.
Those conversations led to a bigger push by the bank into community engagement, and eventually, launching the lab, Femi said. The participants are multicultural businesses, including Black, Indigenous, Latino, refugee and LBGTQ. They were not required to be M&T customers to join.
“We hope they will leave with valuable information that gives them this belief that their business can grow, their business can be scaled,” Femi said. “Because when you talk to multicultural businesses, they will tell you that they don’t believe in the system.
“They will tell you they don’t know if their business can scale,” he said. "That’s why they spend mornings and days and nights just working, working, working. Guess what? Someone really needs to hold their hand and show them the way. That’s what we’re doing.”
The Bailey Avenue business owners brought up needs that go beyond what a bank provides.
“We are a bank, but we know we can do more to uplift these communities,” Femi said. “That’s why it’s important that we’re pulling in other partners to help.”
Enter Canisius College, which is working with M&T on the innovation lab. Canisius is hosting in-person sessions, and two of its professors and the head of its Women's Business Center helped plan the content.
"This program affirms our commitment and our engagement with our neighbors on the East Side of Buffalo," said Mary Rockwell, director of the New Buffalo Institute and the WNY Prosperity Fellowship Program at Canisius.
Once program leaders learn more about what the participating businesses need, Canisius plans to pair MBA students, and perhaps some undergraduate students, with each of them, Rockwell said.
One participant, for instance, was interested in learning how to market her products on TikTok.
"I believe our marketing and communication students could provide that kind of help," she said.
And Canisius wants to keep the connection going after the program, perhaps by providing interns to the businesses, Rockwell said.
At the end of the six weeks, the 30 participants will make pitches to a panel of judges about how they would scale up their businesses. The top three in the competition will receive grants of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.
Femi said digital marketing might be a good use of the prize money.
"When you talk to the small businesses, you think about the ability to build content on social media," he said. "They don’t have the funds to do it."
The lab will become an annual program for M&T, Femi said.
"Whatever we learn from this in the next six weeks, we will take it to other markets," he said. "It’s not just going to be a Buffalo thing. We’re going to do this in other markets of the bank."
The lessons will come from working with businesses like F-Bites. Anderson was on "Hell's Kitchen" in 2008 and won about $250,000 for his fourth-place finish. But as a young entrepreneur, he didn't know how to best put that money to work.
Anderson said he's learned a thing or two about business since then, and sees the lab as a way to sharpen his skills in areas like business planning, writing a mission statement and establishing partnerships.
F-Bites' programs use cooking as an avenue to developing job skills and teaching about nutrition. Anderson said having the innovation lab backed by a financial force like M&T is a plus.
Richard Gold, M&T's president and chief operating officer, said the innovation lab could be a difference maker for small businesses.
"It starts at the grassroots level and we’ll let it grow and we'll stay committed to it as it grows," he said. "Hopefully we’ll get a mushroom effect and it benefits the entire East Side."
The lab is a good fit for the bank, too, Gold said.
"We believe our responsibility is to channel our resources into communities like this that can really benefit from our help, so we’ll be here," Gold said. "We’re not going anywhere."
Matt Glynn