'They don't believe in the system': M&T innovation lab aims to boost multicultural entrepreneurs

Business owners shared their concerns about issues like crime and youth empowerment, Femi said. They also talked about the struggles they faced with banking, like accessing capital and where to turn for resources to grow.

Those conversations led to a bigger push by the bank into community engagement, and eventually, launching the lab, Femi said. The participants are multicultural businesses, including Black, Indigenous, Latino, refugee and LBGTQ. They were not required to be M&T customers to join.

“We hope they will leave with valuable information that gives them this belief that their business can grow, their business can be scaled,” Femi said. “Because when you talk to multicultural businesses, they will tell you that they don’t believe in the system.

“They will tell you they don’t know if their business can scale,” he said. "That’s why they spend mornings and days and nights just working, working, working. Guess what? Someone really needs to hold their hand and show them the way. That’s what we’re doing.”

The Bailey Avenue business owners brought up needs that go beyond what a bank provides.