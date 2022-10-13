'They cannot replace what's gone': Route 33 residents split over restoration plan

Two comfortable rocking chairs sit on Nolan and Valencia Scales' porch – but it's been years since anyone used them.

"You can't sit on your porch because there's so much noise," Nolan Scales said.

The sunken, six-lane Kensington Expressway (Route 33) runs in front of their house, where Humboldt Parkway once connected Delaware and Martin Luther King parks. "You hear the sound of cars and motorcycles, especially the motorcycles, at all hours of the night. It's hard to block it out."

Scales, 63, remembers the tree-lined parkway from his youth. Four rows of stately elms and Sycamore maples stretched across the 200-foot-wide green median before chainsaws and bulldozers paved the way for the expressway over a half century ago. Proposals now being studied seek to re-create a portion of Humboldt Parkway and reconnect streets and neighborhoods long separated by the expressway.

The most likely option calls for constructing a deck over the expressway for three-fourths of a mile between East Ferry and Dodge streets, by MLK Park, with the project area extending south to Best Street. A tunnel would be built for the roughly 75,000 motorists who drive on the expressway each day, allowing open space and improvements above ground for the benefit of those like Scales.

"I know how Humboldt Parkway was because when I was a kid, I saw it," Scales said. "What they're proposing would be a start, but I think they could go farther than that. I think we should have it done all the way because they messed it up when they put the highway there."

But restoring Humboldt Parkway between the parks is not an option being studied by the state Department of Transportation. That would require filling in the sunken expressway and diverting all the cars and trucks onto city streets.

The News found strong differences of opinion among homeowners and renters who live within a block on either side of the expressway between East Ferry and Dodge.

Scales said he just wants something – anything – to happen.

"For years they been talking about covering this expressway," said Scales, adding that neighborhood residents have "waited long enough."

Others, like Edward Bell, want either full restoration of Humboldt or nothing at all.

The 78-year-old Bell, who lives on the east side of Winslow Avenue, remembers walking down the parkway to Delaware Park or the Buffalo Museum of Science.

"We used to play football there, too," Bell said. "It was like an island in the middle, nothing but trees and grass.

"I don't see the sense of having it from Dodge to East Ferry," he said.

Others don't see the sense of pursuing the estimated $1 billion Kensington Expressway tunnel and related roadwork at all.

Building the highway was a mistake, but all that money should be spent on more pressing needs, said Woodlawn Avenue resident Akeem Hawton.

"There are so many things you could do around the city," Hawton said. "This won't do anything for the City of Buffalo but put a Band-Aid over it."

'Connect the parks'

Some residents hold out hope for Humboldt Parkway's full restoration.

Terrance Robinson, who looks out on the highway from his front door on Humboldt, is one of them.

He remembers when the parkway's trees formed "a magnificent cathedral of ice" in wintertime. Now, in place of that whimsical landscape, he said, is "a pit with motorcycles roaring at 3 or 4 in the morning, with the noise never less than a dull roar."

Robinson feels the state's plan has been presented as a kind of project-in-a-box, with the most important decisions already decided. State officials are missing the forest for the trees, he said, by not looking at the highway "holistically" in terms of the whole transportation network. That includes changes now being considered to the Scajaquada Expressway and potentially the portion of Humboldt Parkway closest to Delaware Park.

"If it was up to me, I would just bury the highway, re-create Humboldt Parkway and connect the parks," Robinson said. "Ferry to Best doesn't cut it. This is mid-20th century auto-centric planning that isn't even going to be viable in 15, 20 years."

But he understands the impatience of others to see something happen.

"We've been hearing this and that for at least 20 years about redoing it," Robinson said. "I understand why people will accept anything."

Sydney Williams, who has lived in the same house on the west side of East Ferry for 49 years, also would like to see Humboldt restored.

"It was gorgeous," Williams said. "They messed it up. They need to go back to the drawing board and take into consideration some way of going farther."

Count resident Joseph Bonds among those who are skeptical of any project not restoring the length of Humboldt.

"The whole thing is to get to Delaware Park," Bonds said.

Without that, the project isn't worth pursuing, he said.

"The tall trees will never happen again," he said. "The beauty of it is gone, and they cannot replace what's gone."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

'More livable' with deck

Some see decking the sunken portion of the expressway as a crucial step toward helping a part of the city long split apart.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Rep. Brian Higgins, key supporters of the project, have said starting the project could make it easier to get future funding to extend the project farther toward Delaware Park, even with the high cost and political challenges.

Charlene Caver Miller, who has lived on Winslow since 1964, favors the state's plan.

"I think its a great idea to reconnect neighborhoods," said Miller, adding it would reverse the 1950s and 1960s expressway project that "created blight because families moved and businesses left."

The expressway separates families, too, she said. Family members are forced to walk blocks out of their way, crossing bridges to see loved ones who had been a block or two up the street before the expressway project removed portions of the street between them.

The expressway also brought air pollution and health threats, she said.

Charles Hammonds, also on Winslow, likes the idea of a deck.

"I think it would be nice for the community," Hammonds said. "It will make the East Side more livable. It would be a new change and a new outlook."

Carlton Sayles, who lives on Woodlawn west of the highway, and Donald Clark, a Woodlawn resident who lives on Woodlawn east of the highway, both remember Humboldt Parkway fondly as children. They want to see a deck to lessen the traffic noise.

"You can't hardly sleep for the sirens and the speeding," Clark said. "They think it's a racetrack. I hope they do it."

Alonzo Thompson, who lives on Humboldt and also remembers the tree-laden parkway, said putting a deck over the expressway would signal the area's rebirth.

"This is one of the most picturesque areas in terms of the quality of the homes in the African American community," Thompson said. "I think this would bring some of that back."

Simeon Roundtree, who lives on the east side of Woodlawn, wants the two sides of the expressway reunited again.

"It would bring the west to the east back together, where Humboldt would be one again," Roundtree said.

More pressing needs

Some residents see better ways to spend the project's estimated $1 billion price tag.

East Ferry resident Anita Johnson questioned the state's priorities.

"It would probably help beautify the area, but nothing ever goes back the way it used to be," Johnson said, adding the proposed project "would be a waste of money."

"They need to put $1 billion in some programs for these kids," Johnson said. "That's why I think there's so much crime. There's nothing."

Investing in public transportation would be a better idea, she said.

"They need to expand the subway to go to the airport, and different places, to make it easier for people to get around," she said.

Dominique Benefield, a 28-year-old mother on Woodlawn, said addressing environmental concerns such as lead pipes in old neighborhood houses is more important.

"It's not necessary to spend this money when we have real-life situations going on," she said.

Benefield also fears traffic would get worse by decking the highway, while a parkway would be unsafe for neighborhood children playing outdoors.

Many of the residents The News approached were unaware that Gov. Kathy Hochul in January proposed the project, which would be one of the most expensive ever undertaken in Buffalo.

A federally required environmental study for the project is in its 10th month, with a final decision and then the start of construction projected in 2024.

But there has been little public engagement since the governor's announcement.

The state Department of Transportation hosted the lone public event to date on June 30, with 227 people attending afternoon and evening sessions to explain the proposals under consideration. The state agency also has received 176 comments.

The next announced public session is the fall of 2023. DOT spokesman Joseph Morrissey called the June meeting "one of many meetings the department will hold and attend as the project progresses."

The department is also in the process of hiring a community liaison in an office on the East Side later this fall, "where the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the project, ask questions and provide feedback," Morrissey said.