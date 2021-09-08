'These are not just flags': 2,977 victims honored at Kleinhans for 20th anniversary of 9/11

The program, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, is titled "American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes."

The flags themselves have received special attention this year, as well, Macadlo said.

“This year ... we’re tagging all these flags,” Macadlo said. “These are not just flags.”

Jay Bonafede, communications director for the Central Atlantic Division of the American Red Cross, said the group's work helping stage the flag memorial is among the most moving traditions the organization does each year.

"Personally, being part of an organization that is still supporting these families 20 years later is one of the things that makes me proudest to be a Red Crosser, and it is truly an honor to work with these incredibly resilient families and call them my friends," Bonafede said.

In the years following Sept. 11, 2001, Macadlo had looked to good memories involving her brother and family as sources of strength. At the 10-year mark from Sept. 11, Macadlo had made peace with the fact the body of her twin brother had not been identified, and might never be.

"Holding on to the memories is much more important than holding on to something more concrete," she said then.