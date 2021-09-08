'These are not just flags': 2,977 victims honored at Kleinhans for 20th anniversary of 9/11

For Leigh Macadlo, some parts of the Sept. 11, 2001, tragedy don't vary with time.
“It feels like your soul has been crushed,” Macadlo said.
“It feels the same to me," she said, "every year.”
Macadlo's twin brother was Leonard Castrianno. They went to Williamsville East High School.
Castrianno had been working for about five years at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he had been a junior bond trader. He died in the attack on the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
This September marks 20 years since the deaths of thousands of people in sudden, unexpected attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, that brought down the World Trade Center towers in New York City, and killed others in Pennsylvania in the crash of a plane, and at the Pentagon.
Over time, Macadlo has been involved with a display of nearly 3,000 flags, one for each of the individuals who died as a result of the attacks that took place on Sept. 11. The memorial, which for the previous 19 years has been staged on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, on the lawn of the American Red Cross headquarters, moved this year. The flags now line Symphony Circle in front of the reflecting pool at Kleinhans Music Hall. The change of venue corresponds to a special memorial concert being staged Saturday by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
The program, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, is titled "American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes."
The flags themselves have received special attention this year, as well, Macadlo said.
“This year ... we’re tagging all these flags,” Macadlo said. “These are not just flags.”
Jay Bonafede, communications director for the Central Atlantic Division of the American Red Cross, said the group's work helping stage the flag memorial is among the most moving traditions the organization does each year.
"Personally, being part of an organization that is still supporting these families 20 years later is one of the things that makes me proudest to be a Red Crosser, and it is truly an honor to work with these incredibly resilient families and call them my friends," Bonafede said.
In the years following Sept. 11, 2001, Macadlo had looked to good memories involving her brother and family as sources of strength. At the 10-year mark from Sept. 11, Macadlo had made peace with the fact the body of her twin brother had not been identified, and might never be.
"Holding on to the memories is much more important than holding on to something more concrete," she said then.
Now, at the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, Macadlo said she looks at her twin brother's death "through a couple of different lenses.”
“I look at it, and I say to myself ... people are truly still affected by this day,” she said.
These days, the reaction of her twin brother to her efforts is something Macadlo can think about.
“I think he would be honored and blessed,” she said. “I think he would have a smile when he looks down on that.”