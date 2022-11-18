 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'There's nowhere to put the snow': In Lake View, a plow operator struggles to keep up

Matt Duggan

Matt Duggan and his crew clear driveways for clients in Lake View and Hamburg, New York. Here's what that impossible task looked like for them this morning.

 Photo courtesy Matt Duggan
Matt Duggan’s company had three pickup trucks plowing driveways in the Lake View-Hamburg area from Thursday night to Friday morning. He has clients spread across a 20-square-mile area, but Duggan and his crew from Creative Landscape & Lawn in Hamburg couldn’t come close to servicing them all.

Two of his three trucks got stuck in the snow, which piled 3 feet or higher.

“No roads are plowed, and if they were, they’re covered again, which is making it terrible for us,” Duggan said Friday morning as he drove to meet one of his drivers who was jammed in the snow. “I’m just getting our trucks unstuck, and then we’re going back to the shop, because we can’t plow anymore. There’s nowhere to put the snow until the roads are plowed.”

He noted that the two main thoroughfares running through Hamburg  Southwestern Boulevard, or Route 20; and Route 5, which runs along the lake – “are like parking lots, with semi-trucks and other cars.”

Duggan, who was driving with a companion and their dog, counted “at least 70 cars stuck on Route 20” as he drove from Lake View to the Village of Hamburg. “People are crazy," he said. “There are Nissan Altimas out here, and Kias. Stuff that shouldn't be driven in the rain.”

Paul Haag of Richwood Drive in Hamburg compares this storm to November 2014.

Duggan also saw county plow trucks parked on the side of the road.

“Nobody can move anymore,” he said. “Lake View is probably the worst, or second worst, I’ve seen in 15 years, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to let up anytime soon.”

When the snowfall eases – and the town and county plows can start clearing the roads – Duggan and his crew will be back out servicing their clients. He’s had calls from some homeowners wondering when he can clear a path for their cars and has told them, “If you can’t get out of your driveway, you can’t get up the road, so sit tight.”

