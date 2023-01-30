There's no ice on Lake Erie: Does that mean we'll get more lake-effect snow?

It is almost February, and there is virtually no ice on Lake Erie.

As of Friday, 0.07% of the 9,900 square miles of the lake was frozen.

"It's rare to have, essentially, zero ice cover," said James Kessler, a physical scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

But the lack of ice is not unheard of, either.

"It's not typically unusual that the entire lake doesn’t freeze over for the season," said Phillip Pandolfo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Buffalo office.

Kessler said the lack of ice at this time of year is not "terribly significant" in the context of the entire season we've had, so far.

Earlier in the winter season, toward the end of December, the ice coverage was above average, he said.

"There's been a lot of up and down this year," Kessler said.

In the average winter, about 50% of Lake Erie is iced over near the end of January, according to the NOAA. This time last year, 55% to 60% of the surface was frozen.

Those living on this end of Lake Erie know that when there's open water, it can feel like open season for lake-effect snow. But having open water is just one variable that helps produce lake-effect snow.

"I think, a lot of times, people jump to the conclusion that if it's ice-free, we’re going to get tons of lake-effect snow," Kessler said. "It’s a necessary condition, but doesn't guarantee that you’re going to get lake-effect snow."

A fully ice-covered lake acts as a cap and prevents evaporation.

To create lake effect snow, a dry air mass that is colder than the lake flows over the lake.

"The cold air mass sort of acts like a sponge and sucks up all the water from the warm lake," Kessler explained.

That leads to updrafts, and moisture is transferred from the lake to the atmosphere, creating precipitation. And if it's cold enough, that precipitation will be in the form of snow.

"Typically, when we’re looking at lake effect snow potential, one of the things we look at is the difference in the temperature of the air that’s flowing over the lake, compared to the temperature of the lake itself," Pandolfo said.

It is difficult to predict whether more of the lake will freeze this winter. Kessler thinks it is unlikely 90% of the lake will be frozen, but it depends on the temperature staying at 32 degrees or lower. The unofficial Lake Erie temperature, taken at the Buffalo Water Treatment Plant at a depth of 30 feet, was 36 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The high air temperatures this week will be in the 20s, with lows of 10 to 20 degrees.

The shallow areas in bays near the shoreline freeze first, and then the ice extends out.

"Usually, the center of the lake is the last to freeze because it's the last to go below zero (Celsius)," Kessler said.

He said at one point in 2021, about 10% of the lake was covered by ice, but it shot up to 70% in three or four days during a cold snap in February.

"It can have a dramatic spike in both growth and decay in ice cover," Kessler said.

That's because Lake Erie is shallower than the other Great Lakes, so it doesn't take as long to cool and warm up, he said.