There's good news for the State Fair. What about the Erie County Fair?

"When people come to the fair, they want to experience all parts," she said, adding that fairs "are set up to keep people transient throughout the property. It's different than sitting down for a three-hour play."

She believes county fairs will be given a capacity on visitors and that all those attending and working will have to wear masks. She said fair staff has examined a number of scenarios from 33% capacity and higher.

"If the state fair has 50%, then I think county fairs should have the same flexibility," Underberg said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

She said the fair may change the way it sells tickets, and they may have to be purchased in advance. The fair will look at the grandstand acts from 2020 that were rolled over to 2021, to see if they should return. And layouts in buildings and on the grounds might change to provide more room.

"There probably isn't much you will ask that myself, my staff and the board, that we haven't thought about at 3 a.m.," she said.

Underberg said she hopes guidance from the state Health Department comes out this week, particularly for counties whose fairs start in July.