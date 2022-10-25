Thefts of Kias in Buffalo could triple between 2021 and 2022

The four teens who died in a car crash Monday on the Kensington Expressway were driving in a stolen Kia Sportage.

Four teens killed when stolen Kia crashes at Kensington and Scajaquada Four teenagers were killed Monday when the stolen car they were riding in crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway, according to Buffalo police.

It is not the first time that model of vehicle has been stolen in Buffalo this year.

Far from it.

In all of 2020, 55 Kias were reported stolen to Buffalo police, according to data provided by the Buffalo Police Department.

In 2021, there were 69.

So far this year, with more than two months left in the year, 177 have been reported stolen.

Authorities across the nation have reported a rash of thefts of Kias. They say many young people are learning how to hot-wire the vehicles through videos posted to the social media app TikTok.

"Look at the numbers," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. "You can plainly see that this is a significant problem."

News Staff Reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report.