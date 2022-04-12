Theater companies see encouraging signs for a post-shutdown audience rebound

Under Randall Kramer's watchful eye in a practice room at MusicalFare Theatre, an ensemble cast worked through the opening song for "The Other Josh Cohen," a romantic comedy that opens April 20 on the Snyder stage.

The MusicalFare artistic and executive director occasionally rose from his seat as he offered instruction on timing, musical accompaniment and the intricate choreography called for in the fast-paced number.

After the Covid-19 disruptions encountered since March 2020, Kramer appeared overjoyed at the Saturday rehearsal to be back in his element.

"We've had so much taken from us in the past two years," Kramer said. "In theater, so many things that we took for granted – being in a rehearsal room, working through the challenges of a script – are now moments to cherish."

This stands to be the first, largely uninterrupted theater season since 2018-2019. Still, some theaters opted to stage fewer productions, and cancellations were necessary in some cases due to Covid spikes.

But officials at theaters large and small report encouraging signs of late for live theater.

At MusicalFare, the subscription rate has been around 75% of its pre-Covid level, and 80% overall when factoring in single-seat tickets, Kramer said.

"I'm thrilled we are at the percentage we are at considering everything," he said. "I've talked to a lot of my peers and co-producers, and I think we're doing better than most. But it is still down, there's no question about it."

At O'Connell & Company, ticket sales are also around 75% of what they were.

But Mary Kate O'Connell, artistic and executive director of the company, expresses confidence the worst is over after suffering patiently through the pandemic.

"I really do see a wonderful footlight at the end of the tunnel," O'Connell said.

'Covid Dark Ages'

More theaters are likely to relax requirements as positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be a fraction of what they were in mid-January, when the Omicron variant drove the daily average number of new cases to 2,579 with a positivity rate of 27.6%.

On April 3, those numbers were down to 131 cases countywide and a positivity rate of 3%.

County vaccination rates also now stand at 70% for all ages, 74% for those 5 and up and 88% for people 65 or older. Those are all positive signs for luring back theatergoers, who skew older and have been reluctant to sit in enclosed public places even with safety protocols in place.

On March 1, Shea's Performing Arts Center became the first theater to stop requiring proof of vaccination. It also no longer required masks, though it recommended their use.

Most theater companies are beginning to relax mask requirements or are considering doing so in the coming weeks while monitoring the number of new Covid-19 cases.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre expects to drop its mask mandate by the time it opens "Modern Orthodox" on May 5.

"I think, with most theater companies, we are going to loosen some of the restrictions for the next show," said Adam Yellen, the Jewish Repertory Theatre's director of performing arts.

The theater has had a challenging year with the loss of one-third of its subscriber base.

Some of those seats have been filled by newcomers and nonsubscribers, Yellen said, lessening the financial hit.

He's optimistic former subscribers reticent to sit in a theater will return in the fall and buy subscriptions.

"The hope is that, as we move into our 20th season next year, the third we lost will be back to join us as well as new people," Yellen said.

American Repertory Theater of WNY took out a small business loan to offset operating costs of rent and utilities while the theater was dark.

"It was a very difficult 18 months to get through, but we have been able to navigate through the Covid Dark Ages," said Matthew LaChiusa, the theater's artistic and executive director.

Fortunately, he said, attendance for their first two productions was on par with shows in 2019.

"It may be a reflection of the particular season we chose to do by highlighting 716 playwrights," LaChiusa said.

Ticket sales have been down significantly at Kavinoky Theatre, said Lorraine O'Donnell, the theater's executive artistic director.

But O'Donnell saw signs of improvement in the last weeks of "Pride and Prejudice," which closed March 27.

"As Covid numbers went down, attendance started going up," O'Donnell said.

Selling single tickets

Still, O'Donnell said it could take two or more years before subscribers return in the numbers seen before the pandemic.

"The next couple of years will be about the single ticket revenue as opposed to the season ticket revenue that we've all looked at as the high prize," she said.

Shea's Performing Arts Center, which operates on a much larger scale than other local theaters, also hasn't been immune to lower ticket sales.

Attendance at Shea's for its season of touring Broadway shows is typically between 300,000 and 350,000, said Michael Murphy, Shea's president. He estimates Shea's will finish with around 290,000, though he said that number would have been closer to 310,000 if the last six sold-out performances of "Hamilton" hadn't been canceled due to Covid.

But full houses for "To Kill a Mockingbird" last week and the positive reception for the recently announced 2022-2023 season are more indications of a brighter future, with Covid-19 increasingly in the rearview mirror, Murphy said.

"We are seeing really good renewals and a lot of new subscribers," he said.

Road Less Traveled Productions opened its new downtown home on Main Street in October 2018, only to close for 18 months starting in March 2020.

"We were curious if we were going to recapture some of the momentum we gained in our new theater prior to Covid, and we have," said Scott Behrend, artistic director. "We are basically doing the same amount of business."

A key to their success was juggling their schedule to cancel a show in January to avoid Omicron, Behrend said.

"I think it's encouraging that since Omicron has faded, we are seeing people's willingness to feel safe coming back into public spaces," Behrend said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

