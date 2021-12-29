The Year in Pandemic Lessons: 10 things we learned – and relearned – about Covid-19

Standing at a crowded bar, however, is not so smart. But in fairness to Florida, the presence of the virus looms large, and that’s a fluctuating factor over time. Over summer, most of Florida was deep red, while much of New York was a relatively safer yellow. That reversed this fall and early winter, meaning you’re mathematically more likely to run into Covid-19 in Erie County than in most parts of Florida.

Travel as you will, but be cautious everywhere – even near home.

7. Perceptions divide us

Masking vs. not. Vaccinated-only events. The factors that divide us have become more distinct during the pandemic, as has the connection between our political views and personal health decisions.

University at Buffalo researchers undertook a study funded by the National Science Foundation to analyze risk perception during the pandemic. They found that sociodemographics are influential. For example, people who are older, white, have school-age kids and lean Republican are more likely to believe in conspiracy theories about the pandemic and vaccination.