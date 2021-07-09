The writing bug helped Dreaming In Ink members navigate the pandemic

Mark Willard, a retired telecommunications field technician who managed Record Theatre for part of the 1970s, found himself with a whole lot of time on his hands during the coronavirus pandemic.

The University Express lectures he loves to attend got canceled, along with concerts that have long been a staple of his social calendar, so he trained his sights on another love.

“I threw myself into writing,” said Willard, 69, one of about a dozen active members of the Dreaming In Ink regional writers group, which met regularly online after lockdowns forestalled their monthly gatherings.

The group, which soon plans to resume get-togethers in person on the third Thursday of every month, recently published an anthology that includes nonfiction, fiction, poetry and song lyrics from its most dedicated members.

“We truly are a collective in that we come from such a variety of backgrounds and the things that we write are also very different from each other,” said Terri Skurzewski, 72, of Elma.