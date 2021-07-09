The writing bug helped Dreaming In Ink members navigate the pandemic

Mark Willard, a retired telecommunications field technician who managed Record Theatre for part of the 1970s, found himself with a whole lot of time on his hands during the coronavirus pandemic.
The University Express lectures he loves to attend got canceled, along with concerts that have long been a staple of his social calendar, so he trained his sights on another love.
“I threw myself into writing,” said Willard, 69, one of about a dozen active members of the Dreaming In Ink regional writers group, which met regularly online after lockdowns forestalled their monthly gatherings.
The group, which soon plans to resume get-togethers in person on the third Thursday of every month, recently published an anthology that includes nonfiction, fiction, poetry and song lyrics from its most dedicated members.
“We truly are a collective in that we come from such a variety of backgrounds and the things that we write are also very different from each other,” said Terri Skurzewski, 72, of Elma.
The group traces its roots to the mid-2000s, when it was known as Basics to Bylines and met at the Lancaster Library. Members spent more recent years gathering in Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Clarence or in Southtowns restaurants. They have not met in person for more than 17 months. The name morphed into Dreaming In Ink as plans for the anthology, which takes the same name, took shape in 2019.
By that time, self-publishing through amazon.com had taken hold and member interest focused more on improving writing skills and using the online platform to publish their work.
The group remains nonpolitical, nonreligious and open to all ages, genders and races who love to write in any genre. There is no membership fee, though members tend to dine out when they gather – and prefer separate meeting space so they can read their work aloud to others in the group.
Members hail from across the region, said Skurzewski, who eight years ago with her husband, Bob, published “No Stoppin’ This Boppin,’ Let the Good Times Roll,” a history of Buffalo broadcasting, DJs and bands of the 1950s and '60s.
The anthology includes works crafted before the pandemic. Willard led design of the cover, 11 members submitted material and Skurzewski bundled and edited it. It is available in several libraries and bookstores in the region, as well as amazon.com. Cost is $16.99 in paperback and $5.99 for Kindle.
Jimmy Neureuther, 66, of Sardina, worked in construction and retired from Ingersoll-Rand. He wanted “Cricket Moon,” his heartbreaking short story about a romance stopped short by a terminal illness, as well as several song lyrics he wrote included in the anthology.
“I hate to use the term, but writing is cathartic, most definitely,” said Neureuther, who lost two older loved ones to Covid-19 during the pandemic. “There are days when I'm busy all day and I go home, especially if my wife is out doing something, and I sit down and I write. It could be a story. It could be a song. But I find it very helpful with keeping myself in check.”
Contributions by Willard, a “Twilight Zone” fan in his younger days, include “The Gentle Dentist,” a fictional work about a dentist who agrees to treat an emergency patient one night and discovers that the hunter sitting in his dental chair is the same man who broke into his house years earlier and murdered his wife.
The fascination of feeding his writing muse during the last year appealed much more to Willard than “sitting around drinking all day,” he said. “You heard about so many people getting involved in alcohol. Ironically enough, I gave up alcohol during the pandemic.”
Dreaming In Ink is toying with the idea to put together a second compilation of work created during a tumultuous period that included the worldwide virus outbreak, along with a rancorous presidential election and racial reckoning in America.
To join the group or learn more, email terri.skurzewski@gmail.com or visit the Dreaming In Ink Writers Facebook page.
