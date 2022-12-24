'The worst storm in our community's history': Day 2 of Buffalo blizzard brings suffering, rescues

Hundreds of people stranded in their cars. Tens of thousands of homes with no power. At least three people dead.

Snow so deep in spots and blowing around with such ferocity that emergency responders were getting stuck, unable to reach those desperate for help.

The second day of the intense winter storm blasting Buffalo proved as unrelenting as the first as the most hard-hit communities, including the City of Buffalo, had to pause emergency services because the storm was that bad.

"This may turn out to be the worst storm in our community's history, surpassing the Blizzard of '77," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a video news briefing Saturday morning from the county Emergency Operations Center in Cheektowaga.

The first day of the blizzard saw the worst of the winds – 79 mph Friday morning by the Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo – and record-breaking snow, more than 22 inches recorded at the Buffalo airport, a record for Dec. 23 for that location. The winds diminished somewhat by Saturday with gusts up between 50 and 60 mph, yet a lake-effect snow band continued to churn slowly drifting north and then back south during the night, leaving feet of snow behind.

Friday night into Saturday was an especially harrowing time in Buffalo and the Northtowns.

Despite travel bans, motorists ventured out into the howling winds and wound up stuck overnight as their fuel dwindled and the temperature dropped to single digits.

Many families spent a night without power, even Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

The lack of electricity was especially threatening to the medically frail, among them a 1-year-old baby who relies on a ventilator to breath. His mother spent the night manually operating his breathing machine as she pleaded for help on Facebook and first responders tried to devise a way to get to her apartment.

At the Vive shelter on the East Side of Buffalo, 150 asylum seekers from around the world were desperate for heat after the power went out at the facility. Among them were 60 children and six pregnant women.

Police and firefighters did all they could to try to reach frantic people trapped in their cars and freezing in their homes.

But in many instances overnight, they just couldn't. In Buffalo, at least 10 firetrucks got stuck and firefighters had to temporarily abandon them in snowbanks while they sought shelter. Police cars and ambulances ended up stuck, too. Seven Erie County Sheriff's Office vehicles ended up out of commission before deputies turned to snowmobiles and ATVs. They put one to use to save a father and his 3-year-old child who were stranded in a car on Bailey Avenue and Elk Street.

At least three people died, and more deaths were feared. Two were people believed to have suffered medical issues at their homes in Cheektowaga. Another was a man found lifeless on the ground in Buffalo.

As the sun went down Saturday, rescues were still being conducted. Local first responders got some backup as Gov. Kathy Hochul sent in the National Guard.

The storm, while not over yet, was expected to wind down over Buffalo overnight.

Winds were expected to diminish somewhat, and the snow over the Buffalo metro area was forecast to be much lighter on Christmas Day and Monday, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, with the blizzard warning set to expire at 7 a.m. Sunday. However, a lake-effect snow band was expected to set up over ski country where it could produce a couple of feet of snow, and high winds were still expected.

"Things are looking a lot better," said meteorologist Dan Kelly. "This is weather conditions, not road conditions," he cautioned, as cleanup from the storm has yet to begin.

Local leaders continued to plead with the public to stay home, despite the holidays. "The best thing is stay where you are. Maybe you don't celebrate tonight," Poloncarz said Saturday. "Maybe you don't get home on Christmas."

It's better to be safe, he said, and perhaps celebrate the holiday just a little later.