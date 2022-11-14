 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The weekend forecast – snow, snow and more snow

  Updated
  • 0
Plowing in a row (copy)

Multitask plows push snow, sweep the surface and blow the snow off the runways at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Significant snowfall is expected this weekend. 

 Buffalo News file photo
Get ready to send out the plows and open up the record books. The Buffalo area is almost certain to get socked with serious snow this weekend.

One to 2 feet, the National Weather Service warned Monday as it issued a winter storm watch for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties starting Thursday evening and lasting all the way until after the Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist Don Paul set the scenario in his Monday weather commentary on The Buffalo News website: "On Thursday, a brisk westerly flow with marginal temperatures will begin to set up more favorable conditions for lake effect, with daytime snow showers possibly mixed with rain. As the cold air deepens and low level winds become better aligned in direction, heavier lake snow will develop Thursday night not far from the metro area."

Below-freezing air blowing across open water on Lake Erie will continue to generate lake effect snow all through the weekend, forecast models predict. The National Weather Service said that heaviest squalls could produce 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour. Where it will be the deepest depends on which way the winds blow, analysts said Monday, and right now that's hard to predict.

Major snows in the days before Thanksgiving are relatively rare, but always memorable.

Few can forget the famous "Snovember" storm of Nov. 17, 2014, a wall of white that paralyzed areas south and east of Buffalo while leaving the city unscathed.

And then there was the greatest 24-hour snowfall the area has ever seen – 24.9 inches on Nov. 20, 2000 – which caught everyone by surprise and stranded thousands of commuters overnight.

Meanwhile, the records for Friday and Saturday are well within reach. Heaviest Nov. 18 snowfall in Buffalo was 8.2 inches, which also occurred in 2000. The Nov. 19 mark of 7.6 inches was set in 2014.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

