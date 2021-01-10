'The way out': Jericho Road works to overcome fears about Covid-19 vaccine

Dr. Luther Robinson pulled up the sleeve on his right arm as he sat in a chair in the exam room. A nurse, Deborah Dominessy, expertly plunged a needle into his arm.

"How did that feel?" she asked.

"Excellent. You're good. I didn't feel a thing," Robinson said. "I'm excited."

The doctor, a pediatrician and student program director with the Jericho Road Community Health Center, was excited because he was the first health care worker there to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

As a Black man and a doctor, he wanted to set an example. He wanted to show his fellow workers, patients and the public that the vaccine is safe.

"I've looked at the data, I've looked at the research and I've come to the conclusion that this is a good vaccine," he said.

Health care workers are at the front of the line for receiving the vaccine, but some have been hesitant to get the shot.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he expects about a "70% acceptance rate" of the vaccine among medical workers and the public at large.