The victims: What we know about those killed and injured in the Tops shooting

Ten people were killed and three others were injured in Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

As the victims’ identities’ are confirmed, The News will tell each of their stories – who they were, what made them unique and how they touched the lives of those in our community.

Check back for updates to what we learn. Here is what we know at this time:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Aaron W. Salter, 55: A beloved security guard at the Tops store, he attempted to stop the shooter on Saturday and was described by Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia as "a hero in our eyes."

Ruth Whitfield, 86: “She was a blessing to all of us," said her son, retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield. "She loved God and taught us to do the same thing."

Katherine Massey: “She was a beautiful soul," said her sister, Barbara Massey. Katherine had gone to the store to pick up some groceries.

Roberta Drury: "She was coming out of Tops," said her mother, Dezzelynn McDuffie. "He shot her right in the head."

Coverage of this story is being provided free to all readers. Please support our journalism and the newsroom providing this coverage by subscribing to The Buffalo News.