The vaccine's journey: From arrival at hospital and into someone's arm

Each Pfizer vial holds six concentrated vaccine doses. Once removed from refrigerated storage, the vial can be left out for only two hours before spoiling. Each vial gets its own label, which includes a handwritten BUD – the "beyond use date" and time after which the vaccine expires at room temperature.

Staffers keep constant track of time and judge the need for more vaccine against the number of people waiting to get the shot that day. They quickly draw the concentrated vaccine into individual syringes and dilute each dose with saline solution as required. Once filled with doses, the syringes are placed in a small bin ready for distribution.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The individual syringes remain viable at room temperature for six hours, according to Pfizer, which did not explain why the diluted vaccine could last three times longer than the concentrated version. Nevertheless, at ECMC, the syringes rarely sit out for more than 15 or 20 minutes.

"I am really, really impressed with what I saw here today, and the level of care that’s required to make sure that these lifesaving doses in a tiny vial are protected and administered properly so you don’t miss a single opportunity to give someone their vaccine," Hochul said. "It’s extraordinary. It’s really extraordinary."

New York expands Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and up New York State will offer the Covid-19 vaccine to individuals 65 and older and "immunocompromised" persons, following a change in federal guidelines.

Shot in the arm