‘The store gives you a sense of healing:’ A look inside the newly renovated Tops on Jefferson Avenue

Tops cashier Jordan Osborne wasn’t at the Jefferson Avenue store when the May 14 mass shooting occurred because he had the weekend off for his 18th birthday May 15.

But he wondered if Tops could ever make him and other employees feel comfortable in the place where a mass shooter gunned down 10 Black people because of their race.

“I had my doubts,” Osborne said Thursday during a preview of the newly renovated store, which reopens Friday. “But seeing my coworkers come back, some of whom were in the store when the shooting happened, made me feel that it’s the least I can do.”

Osborne wasn’t disappointed. “It looks completely different,” he said. “They knocked down walls, built new exits and redid everything. I didn’t realize the store was this big.”

Osborne was among several Tops associates on hand to offer a first glimpse of the completely remodeled store to about 100 invited guests and the media Thursday. The renovated store features a new contemporary look, a new layout with open sightlines to the back of the store and a “water wall” memorial to the left of the main entrance.

The biggest challenge for Tops was how to make the store where the bloodshed occurred feel like a safe space for a traumatized community. Burt Flickinger III of retail consultant Strategic Resource Group said the store makeover has to accomplish more than any other in the company's history.

"It's really important to totally transform the store, especially since consumers really have no choices on the East Side," said Flickinger, who worked with victims of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting .

Many traumatized shoppers will likely have to enter the store before they're psychologically ready, simply because other stores such as Wegmans do not have locations in the inner city, he noted.

"You can't level the store. You can't wait years for the store to be rebuilt," Flickinger said. "But at the same time, visually, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically and commercially: the store needs to change inside and out."

Being the only full-service grocery store on the East Side, it was important for the store to reopen as soon as possible so that customers would have a place to buy fresh meats and vegetables, and pick up their prescriptions. The race to reopen quickly further constrains renovation efforts, Flickinger said.

There's only so much the grocer can do in two months, he said.

Some of the changes reflect the reality of what happened there.

Tops said the remodeled store has improved security inside and out, including additional lighting in the parking lot, as well as additional emergency exits. The store also has an emergency evacuation alarm system that can both warn shoppers and notify police.

"We open this redesigned and completely renovated store with a sense of resilience and a renewed responsibility to ensure East Buffalo has direct access to a full-service grocer they can rely on," Tops President John Persons said.

As guests entered the store Thursday, every grape and cereal box was perfectly in place and the traditional African Adinkra symbols for hospitality/generosity, peace/harmony and farewell adorned the entrance and exit windows.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Catherine Roberts, president of the Resource Council of WNY, as she gazed at the water wall displaying a poem by Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth that begins, “Let the hopeful healing waters flow.” At the request of some of the families, the names of the victims are not listed on the memorial.

Leading up to the reopening, Tops installed improvements and a garden to what started as a makeshift shrine at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street. The outdoor memorial now has 10 large decorative boulders and a garden of red and white rose bushes. Tops officials said Thursday they will continue to work with the community to make a permanent public memorial there.

Many of those who toured the store Thursday said Tops had accomplished what it set out to do.

“Walking through the store gives you a sense of healing,” Catherine Roberts said. “The memorial waterfall and the poem took my breath away. It’s a wonderful way to memorialize the precious lives that were lost here. It’s the right touch.”

Sheila L. Brown, CEO of Vision Multi-Media and WUFO-AM radio, said she has shopped at that Tops location for 20 years and didn’t recognize it Thursday. “This looks like a supermarket in Amherst or Lancaster,” she said.

Artist Paulette D. Harris said the Adinkra symbols on the windows won her over as soon as she approached the entrance. “They have captured the culture and the people of the community in this store,” she said. “I was hesitant when I got the invitation, but we need to be here for those who lost their lives and continue to fight for the rest of this community to look similar to this new store.”

Rose Marie Wysocki, the store’s produce manager, was at the store on May 14. Wysocki, who is white, said her first impulse was to run toward the shooting to help people, but her colleague Jerome Bridges pushed her and several other people into a conference room and barricaded the doors.

Wysocki said Tops’ efforts to comfort the workers and consult them in the renovation made them an even tighter family than before the shooting. “I’m proud of all my brothers and sisters who work here,” she said. “We are coming back stronger than ever while that evil that visited us is going to go away.”