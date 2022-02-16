The stickers can be expensive. The pot is free. But is it legal?

The stores in New York were relying on a legal interpretation that, while retail marijuana sales aren't allowed yet, the law allows adults over 21 to "give" less than 3 ounces of marijuana or 24 grams of concentrated cannabis to another adult.

Hines said it's impossible to know how the legal case would play out if the state or a local prosecutor pursues civil or criminal violations against one of these stores.

"But it seems to me that a court, like OCM, would look at the substance of what's really going on, given all the surrounding circumstances," he said. "Not just the technical 'let's call it a sale of a sticker' – but we both know that's not what it is."

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said it cooperates with the state office to investigate complaints about marijuana sales but it doesn't believe gifts among adults is a criminal matter.

"The current penal law does not prohibit the conduct of transferring a lawful amount of cannabis in conjunction with the sale of a non-cannabis product," spokeswoman Kait Munro said in a statement. A criminal charge could be brought, she added, if the person providing the marijuana "gift" is found in possession of more marijuana than allowed under the law.