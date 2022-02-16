The stickers can be expensive. The pot is free. But is it legal?

Customers walking into one particular shop in an Amherst strip plaza can expect to pay up to $300 for an ordinary-looking sticker.
But no one's complaining about getting ripped off.
That's because the sticker comes with a generous "gift" of marijuana on the side.
Stores like Green Vision Wellness, which operates four locations in Erie and Niagara counties, say the transactions are legal because they have found a loophole in New York's marijuana regulations.
However, the state Office of Cannabis Management insists marijuana "gifting" is, in fact, an illegal sale and the agency recently sent out cease-and-desist letters to businesses engaged in the practice.
Law enforcement agencies raided several such stores in the Southern Tier late last week, though prosecutors here say the transactions appear to be legal under criminal law.
And stores selling or offering marijuana as a gift on federally recognized tribal territory, including a few that do so on Seneca Nation of Indian land in Western New York, are operating lawfully, the state agency said.
The owner of Green Vision Wellness did not respond to messages seeking comment over the weekend.
The chain's Facebook page is heavy on pot-themed imagery but light on details. Still, a video of an array of colorful stickers laid out on a table drew a response that gets at the core of the store's wink-nudge business model.
"Yes I definitely need to get some more stickers today as soon as possible because I love your stickers," the fan wrote.
The Green Vision Wellness store in Amherst is squeezed between a barbershop and a shop that sells concealed-carry gun holsters in a plaza just north of the Classics V event center along Niagara Falls Boulevard.
The windows and door are almost fully covered in green screening with the store's name and a note that additional parking is available behind the store. Signs warn that customers must be at least 21 years old, have photo ID with them and pay with cash only.
A recent visitor to the store was, perhaps not surprisingly, overwhelmed by the distinct aroma of marijuana. One wall of the store is lined with water pipes and various products used to smoke or otherwise consume marijuana.
There's a security window that appears to take in the money, an ATM where customers can get cash and a display case where a bin filled with stickers and bags of marijuana were laid out.
A steady stream of customers was coming into and leaving the store, brown paper bags in hand, under the watchful eye of a security guard.
Asked how things work, an employee said customers buy a sticker, for a price between $10 and $300, and get a commensurate quantity of marijuana for free.
The Amherst store is one of four locations for Green Vision Wellness. The others are in Lockport, Depew and South Buffalo, and they all appear to have opened since the fall.
The business was incorporated on Nov. 11, according to state records, which identify David Zale of Lancaster as the owner.
Zale could not be reached by phone. Facebook messages sent to the store and to a "Dave Xv" who responds to public questions on the Green Vision Wellness page were not returned.
Green Vision Wellness isn't the first store to offer marijuana "gifts" with the purchase of another product.
It's a business strategy pursued for several years now in states where recreational marijuana is legalized, or decriminalized, but where retail sales aren't yet established. In New York, the state still is drafting the regulations that will allow for retail sales of marijuana but it is unlikely those stores can open for business before 2023, said Patrick Hines, who heads the cannabis and hemp practice area for the Hodgson Russ law firm in Buffalo.
The state Office of Cannabis Management took notice of the stores selling stickers, T-shirts, other trinkets or club memberships and giving the marijuana in return. A letter sent last week to more than two dozen of those establishments said the gifts violate New York's marijuana law and directed the businesses to stop this "illegal activity immediately."
Those who persist, the agency warned, "risk the opportunity to get a license in the legal market as well as substantial fines and possible criminal penalties."
The state won't say which companies received the warnings, so it isn't known whether Zale and Green Vision Wellness got one.
Just days after the letters went out, agencies including the State Police and the Tioga County Sheriff's Office on Friday raided several locations in that county of the BMillzz sticker shop chain, according to WENY-TV.
"I wasn't even in my store for five minutes before it got raided," co-owner Bartholomew Miller Jr. told the station. "They put all my employees in handcuffs, they put me in handcuffs and treated us like straight criminals."
The stores in New York were relying on a legal interpretation that, while retail marijuana sales aren't allowed yet, the law allows adults over 21 to "give" less than 3 ounces of marijuana or 24 grams of concentrated cannabis to another adult.
Hines said it's impossible to know how the legal case would play out if the state or a local prosecutor pursues civil or criminal violations against one of these stores.
"But it seems to me that a court, like OCM, would look at the substance of what's really going on, given all the surrounding circumstances," he said. "Not just the technical 'let's call it a sale of a sticker' – but we both know that's not what it is."
The Erie County District Attorney's Office said it cooperates with the state office to investigate complaints about marijuana sales but it doesn't believe gifts among adults is a criminal matter.
"The current penal law does not prohibit the conduct of transferring a lawful amount of cannabis in conjunction with the sale of a non-cannabis product," spokeswoman Kait Munro said in a statement. A criminal charge could be brought, she added, if the person providing the marijuana "gift" is found in possession of more marijuana than allowed under the law.
Freeman Klopott, an OCM spokesman, said transfers of marijuana where no money changes hands are allowed, but the agency considers any transaction where money is exchanged for marijuana "whether directly or indirectly" to be an illegal sale.
"Businesses cannot reasonably or realistically claim these are gifts unrelated to a transaction," he wrote in an email.
However, the state agency said it does not regulate marijuana sales, whether as a gift or as a direct transaction, on Native American territory.
In Western New York, there are several dispensaries in operation on Seneca Nation territory, including three found last fall by WGRZ-TV in and around Kill Buck, in Cattaraugus County.
Good Leaf, for example, touts itself as a 100% Native-owned retail dispensary with two locations in Gowanda and Salamanca.
Seneca Nation officials did not respond to a request for comment but a spokesman did confirm there are no marijuana sales on Seneca territory on the edge of downtown Buffalo.