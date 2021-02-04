 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Southtowns may be next to get a Chick-fil-A. Here are the details.
0 comments

The Southtowns may be next to get a Chick-fil-A. Here are the details.

Support this work for $1 a month
1011745620 chickfila KIRKHAM (copy)

The Chick-fil-A location on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

The Town of Hamburg may be next in line for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Representatives for the fast-food chain presented a preliminary sketch plan for the restaurant at Wednesday night's Town of Hamburg Planning Board meeting.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is proposed for the corner of 3464 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg, in the Raymour & Flanigan parking lot. It is shooting for a fall 2022 opening.

"That area of the town has suffered so much as a result of the demise of McKinley Mall that this is a shot of adrenaline and I think it will definitely help," said James Shaw, Town of Hamburg supervisor.

"I think it’s going to be a long-term fixture in the community and I think prospects are bright," he added.

The sketch plan shows 120 seats inside the restaurant with another 24 seats on an outdoor patio; roughly the same as two existing locations in Cheektowaga. Its drive-thru will be similar, with two traffic lanes, but will have increased capacity for more vehicles. The Cheektowaga drive-thrus can fit 20 to 24 vehicles, while the proposed Hamburg site would hold 35.

Chick-fil-A would turn 2,500-square-feet of paved parking lot into new green space surrounding the perimeter of its drive-thru along Milestrip Road and McKinley Parkway, and between its drive-thru and the building. It would share 205 parking spaces with Raymour & Flanigan.

Traffic was a major concern for board members, particularly regarding Chick-fil-A patrons turning out of the parking lot and onto Milestrip Road, and outside traffic cutting through the parking lot. Because Milestrip is a state road, the town would lose control of addressing any traffic issues that may arise in the future, said board member Megan Comerford.

"It's really important that we do some really good, thorough planning with this to make sure that we're making smart choices, because we don't get a do-over and we don't get to remediate later," she said.

Board member Andrew Reilly agreed.

"We're gonna have people coming from all different directions; from Orchard Park, from the north, from the south, off the Thruway. You name it, they're going to be coming to this location. So we're going to have to look at all different scenarios," he said.

Chick-fil-A representatives are due back before the town board next month with a fully engineered site plan.

The first Western New York Chick-fil-A opened on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga in 2018. The second location opened the following year on Transit Road near Losson Road in Cheektowaga.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lining up for store openings: It's not just a Buffalo thing
Business Local

Lining up for store openings: It's not just a Buffalo thing

  • Updated

A new kind of Tim Hortons opened in Toronto Thursday, and people lined up around the corner to get a double double at the new upscale Innovation Cafe. Wait, you mean waiting outside a store for hours isn’t just a Buffalo thing? Every time a new store comes to town, Western New Yorkers come from far and wide –

Discount Diva: So, I finally tried Chick-fil-A
Business Local

Discount Diva: So, I finally tried Chick-fil-A

  • Updated

I finally tried Chick-fil-A, guys. I was driving through Erie, Pa., on my way home from an assignment in Cleveland and just had to see what all the fuss was about. Long story short: It was good. It was very good. Would I drive 190 miles round trip for it like some diehard Buffalo fans are known to do

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News