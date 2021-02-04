The Southtowns may be next to get a Chick-fil-A. Here are the details.

The Town of Hamburg may be next in line for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Representatives for the fast-food chain presented a preliminary sketch plan for the restaurant at Wednesday night's Town of Hamburg Planning Board meeting.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is proposed for the corner of 3464 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg, in the Raymour & Flanigan parking lot. It is shooting for a fall 2022 opening.

"That area of the town has suffered so much as a result of the demise of McKinley Mall that this is a shot of adrenaline and I think it will definitely help," said James Shaw, Town of Hamburg supervisor.

"I think it’s going to be a long-term fixture in the community and I think prospects are bright," he added.

The sketch plan shows 120 seats inside the restaurant with another 24 seats on an outdoor patio; roughly the same as two existing locations in Cheektowaga. Its drive-thru will be similar, with two traffic lanes, but will have increased capacity for more vehicles. The Cheektowaga drive-thrus can fit 20 to 24 vehicles, while the proposed Hamburg site would hold 35.