The snow returns: Winter weather advisories in effect through 1 p.m.

The snow is back.
Just days after more than a foot of snow was dumped across Western New York, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. Monday as 2 to 3 inches of snow were expected throughout the region.
The advisory was issued for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
A separate winter weather advisory, also until 1 p.m., called for 1 to 2 inches for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will also result in patchy blowing snow in open areas throughout Western New York.
The Monday morning commute for the Buffalo metro area was affected by wet snow that contributed to slippery roads, visibility reduced to less than a half-mile and gusty winds of up to 40 mph.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. An additional 1-3" of snow is expected across WNY thru 1 PM this afternoon. 3-6" of snow is expected thru tonight for areas east of Lake Ontario. Plan on snow covered roads and slippery travel conditions. pic.twitter.com/bc8JnHy82s— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 22, 2021
The snow is expected to taper off and mix with some rain "after midmorning," the weather service said.
Rain could be a recurring theme this week, as the forecast shows temperatures climbing into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday after weeks of a deep freeze. The Tuesday and Wednesday Buffalo-area forecasts call for the chance of rain showers and snow showers.
The Erie County Department of Public Works tweeted that the Clarence district was seeing slick roads Monday morning due to "some moderate wet snow that is giving us quick fresh covering of slushy snow on our roads."
The county DPW's Concord district reported that wind was pushing drifts across roads.
The Amherst Police Department also reported snow-covered roads.