The snow is falling in Kenmore, but the fight over a patch of grass continues to grow

Mang said he did direct Zomerfeld to write to Farage but he didn't order Kenmore police to tell Farage he had to take the anti-village signs down. Following the publication of the initial article, Farage planted eight more signs on his property with new messages, such as "Give me back my blacktop."

An officer last week told Farage the signs were a potential hazard for motorists and the right of way is village property, even if Farage must maintain it. Farage agreed to take down all but two of the dozen signs.

This leaves Farage and the village waiting for spring, a season of renewal for flora and potential code violations alike.

As for those patches of green space, a neighbor came over on the day before Thanksgiving to mow them, Farage said. The good Samaritan did not want public recognition for the act, Farage added.

According to Farage, the man said, "'I want there to be unity in the community.'"

The grass is a minor issue, said Farage, who in general said he doesn't like being told what to do, whether it's cutting the grass or being vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Whether it's a little thing or a big thing, I'm not gonna get pushed around," Farage said.