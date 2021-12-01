The snow is falling in Kenmore, but the fight over a patch of grass continues to grow

The grassroots squabble over who must tend to a few, weedy patches of green space in front of a Kenmore business has grown over the past few weeks.
Owner Joseph P. Farage Sr. is still refusing to mow the grass planted as part of a streetscape project along Elmwood Avenue, saying the village promised to maintain the parcels after he complained about the work.
He's not backing down, even after Kenmore police instructed him to take down the antagonistic lawn signs he posted and after a lawyer representing the village warned Farage he faces fines if he won't trim the grass.
"They're hoping that I'll be intimidated by getting a letter from an attorney on attorney letterhead," Farage said.
This attorney, Henry Zomerfeld, and Kenmore Mayor Patrick Mang said any informal agreement to take care of Farage's grass is no longer in effect and Farage must fulfill his obligations as a property owner.
It all sets up a springtime showdown over a project, according to Mang, intended to make this stretch of Elmwood safer for pedestrians and drivers alike.
"The whole thing has gotten comical – not comical, just unfortunate," he said.
The dispute traces back to the streetscape project completed a few years ago by the village and Erie County along Elmwood between Kenmore and North End avenues, with new sidewalks, driveway aprons, curb ramps and green space added to the right of way between the street and sidewalk. Farage's business, Buffalo Design & Printing, previously operated by his father, Joseph R., has been at 2620 Elmwood Ave. since the 1980s.
Farage isn't happy he was supposed to take care of the sections of newly planted grass, which he said are regularly gouged with tire tracks by vehicles pulling into or out of his business.
He expressed this annoyance by planting signs in the right of way stating "Mayor Patrick Mang Cut Your Grass." The Buffalo News reported on the display two weeks ago, followed soon after by a local radio station and WIVB-TV.
The owner of Buffalo Design & Printing, Joseph P. Farage Sr., is sparring with the village over the grass planted along Elmwood Avenue a few years ago as part of a major streetscape project.
Zomerfeld's letter dated Nov. 19, four days after The News article, acknowledges the village previously mowed the green space at Mang's direction – four times, Farage said, adding, "We shook hands on it."
But the village code requires Farage to tend to the grass.
"This was done as a temporary, goodwill gesture to assist you until the grass was seeded," Zomerfeld said. "This has been completed and is now your responsibility."
The Hodgson Russ lawyer wrote that Farage risks fines and, if he continues to refuse, the village could send out a crew to do the work and add the cost to Farage's property taxes.
Farage said he's not worried about this threat. And he said many fellow Elmwood business owners agree with him but are afraid to take a public stance in the dispute.
He said he's willing to cover the cost to pave over the grass, but Mang said the village won't allow that.
Mang said he did direct Zomerfeld to write to Farage but he didn't order Kenmore police to tell Farage he had to take the anti-village signs down. Following the publication of the initial article, Farage planted eight more signs on his property with new messages, such as "Give me back my blacktop."
An officer last week told Farage the signs were a potential hazard for motorists and the right of way is village property, even if Farage must maintain it. Farage agreed to take down all but two of the dozen signs.
This leaves Farage and the village waiting for spring, a season of renewal for flora and potential code violations alike.
As for those patches of green space, a neighbor came over on the day before Thanksgiving to mow them, Farage said. The good Samaritan did not want public recognition for the act, Farage added.
According to Farage, the man said, "'I want there to be unity in the community.'"
The grass is a minor issue, said Farage, who in general said he doesn't like being told what to do, whether it's cutting the grass or being vaccinated against Covid-19.
"Whether it's a little thing or a big thing, I'm not gonna get pushed around," Farage said.
This leaves Mang wondering how an attempt to placate a village property owner calcified into a quarrel over several spots of grass.