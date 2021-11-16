The shows are trying to go on: Attendance still light, but cultural groups see hope in kids' vaccines

The Buffalo Museum of Science went from being open three days a week to five in February. The change brought a sense of optimism the pandemic was turning a corner, Wigglesworth said.

"We really did anticipate a steady rebuild and, simply put, the rebuild has come more slowly than we thought would be the case a year ago," she said. "We are tracking above last year at this time – that's encouraging – but we are tracking well below what would have been a pre-pandemic year at this time."

Wigglesworth anticipates the approval of vaccines for young children will reduce parents' apprehension about going to public places, such as the museum.

By booking "Antarctic Dinosaurs," an exhibit developed by the Field Museum in Chicago, she bet they will come back in force.

"We committed to this exhibit with the ambition of making a big investment for the Western New York audiences that we serve," Wigglesworth said, noting the museum's mission is to both educate and entertain. "It is a fantastic exhibit."

The seven-month run from Feb. 5 to Sept. 4 , will allow museumgoers "who are perhaps not ready to come out in February to still see and enjoy this marvelous exhibit over the many months to follow," she said.