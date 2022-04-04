The Seneca funds and the Bills stadium: a Q&A

The move had an immediate and dramatic effect on the Senecas' reservations. People couldn't get cash out of ATMs. The operating accounts of all the Senecas' businesses – not just the casinos – stopped operating. The Senecas couldn't even meet payroll.

That being the case, the Seneca Nation Council voted last Monday to pay the state the $584.6 million in back payments.

"Our counselors and executives agreed that the Seneca Nation simply could not stand by while New York State intentionally attempted economic coercion by holding Seneca people and thousands of Western New Yorkers hostage," Pagels said in a video statement.

What does all this mean for the new Buffalo Bills stadium?

Hochul seems to think it's pretty simple.

After the Seneca payment landed in the state's account, she said: "These funds were generated in Western New York, and I am directing the state's share, which is more than $418 million, to the new Buffalo Bills stadium. This will ensure the Bills remain in New York State and support 10,000 construction jobs."