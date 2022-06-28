The scene on primary night: Hochul hopes to make history tonight

NEW YORK – High above Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood and a glimmering Hudson River in the background, Gov. Kathy Hochul's Democrats have gathered.
It is here that they hope tonight to record victory – and possible history – and it is here that confidence seems to reign.
Hochul, seeking to fulfill the polls' predictions and beat Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, has established headquarters in this trendy turf far from the party's usual midtown venues. But then again, it's also a long way from Hamburg, where Hochul grew up and where she launched a political career that brings her here tonight.
Few political observers predict anything but success for Hochul tonight, but political observers have been proven wrong before. And that's exactly what Suozzi and Williams, set up in other nearby locations, are hoping for. Suozzi hopes his "common sense Democrat" label will appeal to more moderate Democrats. Williams hopes to capitalize on gains made by the party's most left-leaning Democrats in recent years.
But for Hochul, it's all about the history. She seeks to take the initial step toward becoming the first woman ever elected governor in New York, and the first from upstate in more than 100 years. She then looks ahead to the Nov. 3 general election.
Results from around the state will not become available until the polls close at 9 p.m., and it may take a few hours after that before results – and possible history -- become known.
- Robert J. McCarthy
In fight for the GOP line, Zeldin supporters await election results
BALDWIN – There's not much action yet here at Rep. Lee Zeldin's primary night party: just an elaborately decorated stage bathed in red, white and blue, lots of balloons and a couple of bartenders waiting for the action to begin.
Zeldin was scheduled to appear on that stage at the Coral House – a banquet facility in the Long Island suburbs – later Tuesday, after results are tallied in the Republican primary for governor that pits Zeldin against businessman Harry Wilson, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
It has been a heated race among the four candidates, but a low-key affair among voters. Turnout for the primary was reported to be light in metro Buffalo and other locales throughout the state.
Zeldin ranks as the favorite in the race. He won the State Republican Party's endorsement at a convention earlier this year. And in a low-turnout race, that matters, because the party machinery can turn out voters for the party favorite.
Yet the race seems a bit like a toss-up. A SurveyUSA poll late in the race showed Giuliani surging and only two points behind Zeldin. And Republican operatives said Tuesday that they've detected a more recent surge for Wilson, the only moderate in the race.
Polls close at 9 p.m. and results will start trickling in soon after that.
- Jerry Zremski