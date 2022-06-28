The scene on primary night: Erie County Clerk candidate Melissa Hartman 'confident' about race

The two Erie County Clerk candidates seeking the Democratic nomination spent their last day on the campaign trail finalizing their case for voters.

Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman is challenging incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns, an independent Democrat for the key ballot line. Kearns has held the County Clerk's Office for the past five years.

Hartman was in high spirits Tuesday in front of the Unitarian Universalist Church on Elmwood Avenue.

Her stop there capped off a day of speaking with voters as they cast their primary election ballots at various polling locations. County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, who accompanied Hartman earlier in the day to polling locations in Cheektowaga, was with her.

In light of the Supreme Court's recent rulings to strike down New York's concealed weapon laws, Hartman said many voters inquired about her position on the issue.

She previously expressed plans to establish a gun buyback program and distribute free gun safety locks with new pistol permits. She also has expressed wanting to provide more information and education for suicide prevention through the country clerk office.

At the Knights of Columbus Hall on Legion Drive in South Buffalo, Kearns said he was hoping for plenty of voters to come out.

"The obvious thing is turnout, that's key, you know? I mean, who got more of their supporters to come out and vote for them," he said.

- Leah Clark and Corey Dockser

Hochul hopes to make history tonight

NEW YORK – High above Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood and a glimmering Hudson River in the background, Gov. Kathy Hochul's Democrats have gathered.

It is here that they hope tonight to record victory – and possible history – and it is here that confidence seems to reign.

Hochul, seeking to fulfill the polls' predictions and beat Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, has established headquarters in this trendy turf far from the party's usual midtown venues. But then again, it's also a long way from Hamburg, where Hochul grew up and where she launched a political career that brings her here tonight.

Few political observers predict anything but success for Hochul tonight, but political observers have been proven wrong before. And that's exactly what Suozzi and Williams, set up in other nearby locations, are hoping for. Suozzi hopes his "common sense Democrat" label will appeal to more moderate Democrats. Williams hopes to capitalize on gains made by the party's most left-leaning Democrats in recent years.

But for Hochul, it's all about the history. She seeks to take the initial step toward becoming the first woman ever elected governor in New York, and the first from upstate in more than 100 years. She then looks ahead to the Nov. 3 general election.

Results from around the state will not become available until the polls close at 9 p.m., and it may take a few hours after that before results – and possible history -- become known.

- Robert J. McCarthy

The chicken wing condiment candidate contretemps: Ranch or blue cheese?

Republican and Democratic candidates for New York governor are divided on the important questions facing the state.

Like: Ranch or blue cheese with your wings?

PIX11, the New York City TV station, recently held one-on-one forums with the seven candidates running in today's gubernatorial primaries.

Host Ayana Harry ended each interview with a lightning round of questions meant to draw out the candidates' personalities. Questions included their favorite New York-based movie, city street and city sports team.

Harry also asked some, but not all, of the candidates how they eat their "Buffalo wings."

GOP businessman Harry Wilson quickly gave the only correct answer: "Blue cheese."

Republican Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive, mistakenly answered, "Ranch." (He might have misheard the question.)

Not surprisingly, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Hamburg native, waxed eloquently about Buffalo's main culinary export to the world.

Hochul: There's no ranch. No, no, you cannot – no one uses ranch. It's always blue cheese. It's always been blue cheese.

Harry: All right. I just I learned something –

Hochul: And I made them in high school. My job was to make chicken wings and pizzas. For five years, all through high school and early college. So I'm a real connoisseur of chicken wings.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island Democrat, sought to find a condiment compromise.

Suozzi: Both. I have to have a little bit of both.

Harry: You mix them up?

Suozzi: Yeah.

Harry: All right.

Suozzi, miming dipping one wing with one hand and one wing with his other hand: No, I don't mix 'em up. I do a little bit here, a little there.

During the PIX11 forum, Tom Suozzi said sometimes he eats his wings with bleu cheese, and sometimes with ranch.That’ll cost him some votes in WNY. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) June 26, 2022

Will the candidates' hot wing takes affect their electoral performance? We'll find out shortly.

- Stephen T. Watson

In fight for the GOP line, Zeldin supporters await election results

BALDWIN – There's not much action yet here at Rep. Lee Zeldin's primary night party: just an elaborately decorated stage bathed in red, white and blue, lots of balloons and a couple of bartenders waiting for the action to begin.

Zeldin was scheduled to appear on that stage at the Coral House – a banquet facility in the Long Island suburbs – later Tuesday, after results are tallied in the Republican primary for governor that pits Zeldin against businessman Harry Wilson, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

It has been a heated race among the four candidates, but a low-key affair among voters. Turnout for the primary was reported to be light in metro Buffalo and other locales throughout the state.

Zeldin ranks as the favorite in the race. He won the State Republican Party's endorsement at a convention earlier this year. And in a low-turnout race, that matters, because the party machinery can turn out voters for the party favorite.

Yet the race seems a bit like a toss-up. A SurveyUSA poll late in the race showed Giuliani surging and only two points behind Zeldin. And Republican operatives said Tuesday that they've detected a more recent surge for Wilson, the only moderate in the race.

Polls close at 9 p.m. and results will start trickling in soon after that.

- Jerry Zremski

