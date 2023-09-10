Xavier Mann is getting his first taste of college baseball. He is waking up at 5 a.m. for autumn workouts at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, about 650 miles from Shoshone Park in Buffalo, where he began playing the game not long after kindergarten.

Much has changed in the few months since last spring, when he batted a celestial .689 and was named All-Western New York for City Honors School. The oldest of two kids, he said his goodbyes two weeks ago to his proud and emotional mother and father, and then stepped into those first, unforgettable weeks of college:

New school. New teammates. Even a new climate.

What does not change is who he is, or what shapes his life.

Xavier, 17, makes that reflection while thinking with gratitude about the women and men who made him one of the first 10 recipients of a scholarship created to honor the late Lt. Aaron Salter Jr. by choosing students who project similar commitment.

“I’ve got a few scholarships, but this one really stood out for me in the gravity of what it means,” Xavier said. “I couldn’t believe I was receiving it. When everything happened, I couldn’t imagine so many people like me just being gone. I thought: We’ve got to do something. We’ve got to come together.”

Sean Kirst: Of baseball's Luke Easter and dreams that have yet to touch the ground For Lum Smith, a historian with deep knowledge of the African-American experience in Buffalo, the meaning of those feats of hitting the ball over the scoreboard will always transcend

He sees the scholarship as a reminder of that collective imperative, even as the months tick by since May 14, 2022.

Xavier was a high school junior on that spring afternoon, driving from his Hamlin Park home toward a Rochester graduation ceremony with his parents and younger sister, when they learned a racist murderer had killed 10 people at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

His family knows that store well. His parents made a flurry of worried calls: Xavier’s grandfather typically goes to Tops on Saturday afternoons, but on that weekend – for a reason that hardly seemed important, until it did – he’d gone to a Wegmans instead.

“It had a crazy effect on me,” Xavier said. His love of baseball is intertwined with his sense of identity as African American: Throughout youth baseball, he wore 42 – Jackie Robinson’s number – on his jersey.

From the moment Xavier became aware of the world, his parents taught him how Robinson’s courage, will and grace are a testament to every American of color knocked away from the birthright of possibility – not only in baseball but in a landscape of buried dreams, over many centuries.

“You can’t forget where you come from, all the sacrifices made for you,” said Xavier’s mother, Robin Mann, executive director of the Prevention Council of Erie County. She and her husband, Michael, hoped that this truth provided daily motivation for their children, even before Robin first learned of the Salter scholarship.

It was created by a group of friends and relatives who loved Salter, the Tops security guard who died confronting a killer shielded by body armor. Investigators say Salter bought a few seconds of precious time that allowed more shoppers and staff to escape.

In a piercing way, the scholarship brought home the point that Robin and Michael, a telecommunications manager, have always tried to make sure their children appreciate:

Everything you do is possible only because of the pain and struggle of those who came before.

Now, Xavier is away at school with the help of a $5,000 scholarship named for a security guard who made a split-second choice to give up everything to warn and protect all those behind him.

This was not in Mississippi or Alabama, 60 years ago. This was in a grocery store a few blocks away from the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion, where Xavier routinely practiced with his City Honors baseball team.

“Just the power of that,” said Michael, Xavier’s dad. “The magnitude of what happened on 5/14 will always be entrenched in our minds. That award will live with him for the rest of his life.”

Bradford Pitts, a retired officer and a close friend of Salter’s, is one of the principals in Legacy 5.14, a foundation honoring the memory of the 10 women and men lost at Tops – and an initiative that grew from the original scholarship effort.

The focus, Pitts said, was finding young people who realized "this wasn't just a financial token, but understood the way Aaron carried himself, with the same kind of principles and ideas."

Like so many of his fellow recipients, Xavier lives out that bridge.

“This kid,” said Earl Perrin, another retired officer and a principal in the scholarships, “he just seemed to care so much about the community.”

Bill Kresse, principal of City Honors, said Xavier played a leadership role in the days following the racist massacre. The students, joined by visiting teens from Lancaster, wanted to make a statement of solidarity.

They settled on walking 10 times as a group around the entire campus, each circle representing a person lost at Tops, before spelling out "Choose Love" as a collective act.

The distance, in the end, was 3.2 miles. Some of the students, Kresse said, feared spending so much time outside, after what just happened on nearby Jefferson Avenue. Xavier’s conclusion: The walk would make a larger statement on the safety and cohesion of their community – a message that needed to echo beyond the city.

Robin Mann expressed gratitude both for the scholarship fund and a potential internship it provides with Axon, a company that manufactures law enforcement equipment and seeks to honor Salter by supporting the neighborhoods surrounding Tops.

All of it, Robin said, reinforces the message she and Michael shared with their son about college.

“I think he listened to us, but it all became real for him on May 14,” Robin said. “We told him: Understand you’re not going to Lenoir by yourself. People have died so you can have these opportunities. You’re standing on the shoulders of everyone who gave their lives for you, including the Buffalo 10."

Two weeks ago, just after the Manns dropped Xavier off at school, another racist killer entered a store in Jacksonville, Fla., and shot three Black people to death. Leaders of Legacy 5.14 helped assemble a memorial service at DeLaine Waring AME Church, founded by the late Rev. Joseph DeLaine – a civil rights legend who eventually relocated to Buffalo after fighting back when a South Carolina mob burned his home and church.

Xavier, starting college hundreds of miles away, could not be at the service. But he said the Jacksonville bloodshed only strengthens a long-term goal he inherits from his dad, who played baseball in the River Rock Little League, and later at Hutchinson-Central Technical High School.

Michael Mann believes baseball can be transformative for a child. As interest in a game he loves dwindled in the city, Michael – a devoted youth baseball and softball coach – responded by teaching his players a lesson about humility and fraternity his son does not forget:

“What I love about baseball is the whole aspect of teamwork,” Xavier said. “It doesn’t matter how good any one player is. You need all nine people to contribute to a win.”

That message, he said, was proven by a 2021 sectional title at City Honors – but speaks to a larger baseline of true community. Too many city kids, Xavier said, start the game too late, if they play at all, a reality that propels the vision intertwined with his Salter scholarship.

Xavier’s younger sister Karrington, a terrific softball player, recently traveled to Kansas City and Florida – where she played in the Jackie Robinson complex at Vero Beach – through opportunities created for city players by the fledgling Willie Hutch Jones RBI baseball program. While Xavier’s immediate focus is on someday being drafted into professional baseball, he already has sorted out his lifetime dream:

With a big-league inspiration, renewed dreams for city ball Organizers of an ongoing three-week baseball and softball clinic at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion hope the effort will eventually lead to organized league play within MLB's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program.

He wants to someday return to Buffalo, a place he describes with love, and help rekindle a passion for baseball in the heart of the city. What Xavier already provides to neighborhood children, said Charlie Wilson, one of the Buffalo founders of that RBI program, is the lesson of sheer presence and example.

"If you can see it," Wilson said, "you can achieve it."

Xavier, who will not be 18 until November, has his own version of that perspective.

“It’s about life lessons and opportunities,” he said of baseball, the best way he knows of saying thanks for the great gifts of Aaron Salter.

The first 10 Aaron Salter Jr. scholarship recipients include, with Xavier: Brooklyn Bullock, Savanah Lott, Phalyn Johnson, Jannatul Maowa, Naturalle Miller, AbdullahMohd OadudKhan, Eman Salem, Demarcus Stuckey and De’Sha Williams.