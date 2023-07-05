There’s no easy way to tell small children they are losing their home. Lloyd Hunt learned that on a sunny Friday seven months ago.

For more than two years, Hunt and his partner had paid the rent on the three-bedroom apartment they shared with their children, ages 4 and 7. Then came an abrupt text message from the family’s landlord: They had three months to move or she would evict them.

Hunt said he still doesn’t know why his landlord decided to kick them out. The 34-year-old bank analyst acknowledged that the family of four could be messy, but he said they took care of their unit and kept the noise down.

His daughter, in particular, grappled with the news: To a second-grader, it just didn’t seem fair.

“Kid, the world’s not fair,” Hunt said he told her. Their family was just one of more than 11,000 to face the threat of eviction in Erie County last year.

Evictions are surging again in Western New York and throughout much of the state. Forbidden from evicting under a pandemic-era ban, then slowed by crowded court dockets, Erie County landlords are now moving to remove tenants at roughly the same rate they did before the pandemic.

More than 5,700 eviction cases have been filed in Erie County this year – a figure that does not account for illegal or informal evictions, like Hunt’s, that take place outside of the housing court system. In 2022, eviction filings in all eight Western New York counties exceeded rates from before the pandemic.

The trend marks a grim return to normal for a region where deep poverty combined with aging and subpar housing, have long made renting precarious. But fast-rising rents and a worsening affordable housing shortage have made it particularly difficult for some renters to stay in their homes, with sometimes dire consequences.

Families can be torn from support networks. Children are forced to change schools. In January, the Homeless Alliance of Western New York recorded an unprecedented jump in homelessness, particularly among families, as eviction cases worked through the housing court system.

“We’re seeing a lot more first-time homeless people, a lot more families – people who say they got evicted,” said Kexin Ma, executive director of the Homeless Alliance. “And what we see here is not unique … Everyone across the state is seeing the same trend.”

Explaining eviction

Housing experts sometimes compare eviction to a chronic illness with both underlying, systemic causes and short-term flare-ups. The post-pandemic increase in evictions represented one such flare-up, at least initially: Pandemic rental policies required landlords to defer most evictions until the end of the crisis, creating a backlog in early 2022 when housing courts reopened.

Landlords and their advocates describe many of the renters involved in these early cases as scammers or freeloaders – people with adequate income who chose not to pay rent because they knew the eviction moratorium would shield them. Dan Hanssel, the landlord relations specialist at Belmont Housing Resources, estimates that roughly half of the more than 400 landlords he works with had at least one tenant who chose not to pay for two years or more during the pandemic.

That is no longer the dominant type of case in housing court, however.

“It is not common to see someone who is not paying rent when they can,” said Christine McMenamin, the housing supervising attorney at the Erie County Bar Association’s Volunteer Lawyers Project. “A lot of the cases we’re seeing now … relate to the lack of affordable housing in Buffalo. Either the landlord is raising rent to an amount that people can’t afford, or people want to move and can’t find another apartment.”

Filing data from Buffalo City Court appears to bear out that trend. The vast majority of evictions, both before and since the pandemic, are for nonpayment of rent – a consequence, researchers say, of the large number of Western New Yorkers who live one car repair or missed shift away from falling behind on their bills. In 2022, however, the number of “holdover” cases, or cases unrelated to payments, almost doubled from their average 2018 and 2019 levels.

Landlords commonly give no reason for these evictions. But in court, McMenamin said, she often speaks with property owners who hope to flip their units to tenants who will pay higher rents.

The average rent for a typical Buffalo apartment now tops $1,300, according to the real estate site Zillow – up from less than $1,000 in early 2020. Last year, the city’s rate of rental price growth ranked sixth in the country.

McMenamin said a number of her clients also landed in eviction court after overstaying expired leases because they couldn’t find another place to live. In these cases, rent is frequently not the only barrier. Burned by tenants during the pandemic, landlords now routinely require minimum credit scores and large security deposits, Hanssel said.

For some low-income renters, like former Tonawanda resident Debbie Brenner, those types of requirements push stable housing out of reach. Brenner, who has a chronic neurological condition and works part time as a restaurant server, was evicted for nonpayment in May 2022.

Unable to find a new apartment, she ended up in a room at an extended stay hotel, where cockroaches skittered across the floor and other unhoused people crowded nearby rooms. Apartment listings commonly demanded that rental applicants show proof of monthly income three times the rent – roughly $3,500 to $4,000. Brenner had only tips, her part-time salary and $1,400 in disability insurance.

“You would be amazed how many people are living in hotels – that opened my eyes,” she said. “What other choice do you have, outside of sleeping in your car? That’s the reality for a lot of us, and people don’t get that.”

No easy solutions

Homelessness is often considered the worst outcome of eviction – and it’s increasing rapidly in Western New York. To track the population of people experiencing homelessness, outreach workers conduct what is known as a “point-in-time survey” every January, canvassing local shelters, encampments and other places where unhoused people are known to stay. In 2022, the Homeless Alliance counted 856 people in its point-in-time survey. In 2023, that number rose to 1,432 – including 316 children.

Both eviction rates and homelessness numbers will likely continue to rise nationwide in coming months, warned Tim Thomas, the research director at the University of California Berkeley’s Urban Displacement Project, following the end of pandemic-era social supports like Medicaid auto-enrollment and enhanced food stamp benefits.

“Those are the kinds of things that lead to people making choices between paying their rent, paying for medical care and buying groceries,” Thomas said. “On average, we’re going to see a stronger spike in evictions unless something changes.”

On June 28, roughly three dozen people gathered in a windowless meeting room at the downtown library to discuss what change might look like in Western New York. The listening session marked the first public meeting of the Affordable Housing Task Force, an advisory body created by the Buffalo Common Council earlier this year to research and recommend new housing provisions.

For almost two hours, tenants, social workers and small landlords took turns at a mic in the front of the room, relaying personal crises and concerns.

One woman said a homeless shelter quoted her a six-month wait when she came in with her children. Another questioned what became of tenants who made too much money to receive assistance – but not enough money to afford rent increases.

Jason Rothschild, the vice president of Signature Development, a local real estate firm that manages 110 affordable units, said he and his family agonized over a 3% rent increase they passed earlier this year to cover their rising expenses.

“The reality is, it’s not necessarily that rents are too high – it’s that incomes are so low,” Rothschild said, to murmurs of assent from the audience.

Protections climbing

Addressing those problems will be a challenge, however. More than 80 cities and states across the country have adopted new, permanent tenant protections since 2021, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Among other policies, dozens of jurisdictions now guarantee legal representation in housing court, a move that some researchers credit with moderating the post-pandemic eviction surge in nearby Cleveland.

Five states and more than 20 cities have also passed “good” or “just” cause eviction laws, which limit landlords’ ability to evict renters in compliance with their leases and cap annual rent increases at a preset maximum. Buffalo tenant advocates have campaigned hard for good cause at both the city and state level.

The rent stabilization measure, in particular – which, under a proposed statewide bill, would have worked out to roughly 10% this year – would prevent many of the “holdover” cases now landing in housing court, said Cea Weaver, the campaign coordinator for tenants’ rights group Housing Justice 4 All.

But a coalition of landlord and real estate organizations strongly oppose just cause, arguing that it would limit their property rights and spook some landlords into leaving the market altogether. The New York State legislative session closed in early June without passing any major housing bills, including good cause, right-to-counsel or a broadly popular emergency rental aid program.

‘Luck’ and trauma

While lawmakers and advocates regroup for next year’s legislative session, life must go on for evicted tenants. Six months ago, Brenner finally moved into a double on Grand Island. But without the luxury of preference, she said she has found herself in a situation almost as bad as the hotel she left: Her neighbors in the upper unit are often combative, and play music so loudly the walls shake, she said.

Hunt, meanwhile, considers his family lucky: Since a hurried move just days after last December’s blizzard, they have lived in an apartment in Black Rock with a nice backyard and a new kitten, which their last landlord did not allow.

But the trauma of the eviction lingers. Unexpected moving and storage costs forced the family to spend down the money they had saved to buy a house. Hunt’s daughter sees less of her old neighborhood friends; he can no longer walk his son to preschool.

Hunt has developed some anxiety issues stemming from the circumstances of the move and the stress that followed, he said. He began seeing an online therapist. It still bothers him that someone could upend his life without so much as naming a reason.

A possible clue has surfaced in recent weeks, however: His old apartment is back on the market – for $100 more than Hunt and his partner paid in rent.

“We didn’t do anything wrong – we were doing our best,” Hunt said. “But sometimes that’s just not enough and we have to move on from it.”