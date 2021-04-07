The race between the virus and the vaccine is picking up speed

The prospect of a full-blown “fourth wave” of Covid-19 has divided experts and puzzled lay observers. How much could cases really increase, the thinking goes, when so many people are vaccinated?

But recent case data from Western New York put the risk in stark perspective. In the past three weeks, new infections in the region increased at roughly the same speed and scale they did in November – which led to a mid-winter surge that sent hundreds of people to the hospital and killed upward of 900 residents.

To be clear, that level of severe illness is unlikely now, given the number and the demographics of Western New Yorkers who now have some immunity to Covid-19. But more than one million local people still aren’t fully vaccinated, and comparing last fall’s trendlines to the current uptick illustrates the snowballing infection risk of even a moderate increase.

Speaking to reporters last week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that the country faces “impending doom” if it continues current trends. Nationally, new cases are up roughly 20% over the past two weeks, though they remain well below their winter 2021 and summer 2020 peaks.

