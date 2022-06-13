 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The public will have its say this month on rethinking the Kensington Expressway

  Updated
  • 0
Route 33

The Kensington Expressway is a six-lane highway where it slashes through the portion of the east side where Frederick Law Olmsted's Humboldt Parkway once existed, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Members of the community will have a chance to say what they think of the transformation of the Kensington Expressway at two scoping sessions June 30 in the Buffalo Museum of Science.

This is the first official chance for the public to learn about the various options being considered for the project, and to provide feedback to the state Department of Transportation.

The state is looking to restore predominantly Black neighborhoods on the East Side and restore Humboldt Parkway by covering a portion of the expressway between East Ferry and Best streets. 

The once tree-lined Humboldt Parkway, which connected to Delaware Park and was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, was destroyed to make way for the below-grade Kensington Expressway in the 1950s and 1960s.

The hearings are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 30. The state will consider the comments from the scoping sessions and from the 30-day comment period following them. The sessions will feature informational panels on various options under consideration, and project leaders be on hand to answer questions.

The DOT will respond to the comments in a project scoping report to be completed later this summer. 

A new website on the project will be launched June 29.

"The Kensington Expressway project represents a historic opportunity to reshape the City of Buffalo and reconnect communities that were severely impacted by the highway's construction more than a half century ago," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release.

The state Department of Transportation's five-year capital plan includes up to $1 billion for the project. The expressway carries about 80,000 cars per day.

"The Kensington Expressway is a relic of mid-20th-Century transportation planning that divided neighborhoods and the time has come to do something about it," state DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

