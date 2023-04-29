Terry Pegula’s ask was simple, direct and humble: The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owner, speaking in a recorded video message, asked fans and supporters of his wife Kim to join them in prayer for her “full recovery.”

That video was part of an hourlong prayer service and vigil held Saturday afternoon for Kim Pegula, who suffered a cardiac arrest June 7 on her 53rd birthday. Since then, in a battle for health and healing that has largely been private, Kim Pegula has undergone extensive therapy to heal from the effects of brain damage.

As supporters pray, Kim Pegula's father shares her words: 'I will continue to fight' Pegula’s fight to heal and rehabilitate from a brain injury suffered after a cardiac arrest last June has been one that is long and largely private.

“Kim and our family have entered a new season in our lives,” Terry Pegula said in the video shown to a crowd of 300-plus at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church. Another 300-350 people joined a livestream of the event, which was co-organized by Kim’s alma mater, Houghton University.

“The beginning of this season has been difficult,” Terry Pegula continued. “But we ask, with God’s help, that Kim’s recovery continues. We also ask, with God’s help, that Kim has a full recovery. We ask humbly, but we pray boldly.”

Boldly joining the Pegula family in those prayers should be a natural for Buffalo sports fans. They know how to pray and how to do it hard: They pray for luck and championships, for THIS year to finally be THE year for a Stanley Cup or Super Bowl championship.

Existing as a Buffalo sports fan demands resilience, hope and faith. Over the decades, that faith has manifested itself in unwavering optimism (and steady ticket sales), even through losing seasons.

But over the last year, that faith has been more visceral, and for those who believe, it has been apparent in a godly way.

When Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed four months ago in a late-season game, suffering a cardiac arrest on national television, thousands – likely millions – prayed for him. He survived. He healed. And he’s likely able to play football again. When Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native and ardent Bills fan, talked to Hamlin only weeks after his episode, faith was an important part of the conversation.

“We talked about the power of prayer,” Hochul said, “and how he does believe that God has put him in this time, in this moment, to do something in his name.”

That same power of prayer was offered up this weekend for Kim Pegula, whose recovery is long, but, according to her family, tangibly tinged with hope. Kim’s father, Ralph Kerr, shared with The Buffalo News this week that she told her parents, “I’m fighting and I’ll continue to fight.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Saturday’s service offered people an opportunity to prayerfully join Pegula in that fight through music, scripture and the opportunity to pray for other people who need healing.

“It was very supportive,” said Pegula’s mother, Marilyn Kerr, who represented the family with her husband. “I hope some of the people there were healed.”

The assembled crowd, which included members of the church, the Houghton community and Bills fans, watched a video recapping Kim Pegula’s life, from being adopted through a South Korean orphanage to becoming one of the most influential figures in sports.

“We recognize the power of prayer, and we recognize the power of everyone lifting Kim’s health up to the Lord,” Terry Pegula said in the video, which was also narrated in part by the couple’s daughter Jessica. “We are grateful for everyone’s support over the last 9-10 months that Kim has been through this.”

Four speakers shared pastoral messages, including Pat Jones, the lead pastor of Eastern Hills Wesleyan. “We believe that you’re going to lift Kim up, just as you did for Damar,” Jones said while leading a prayer. “Father, we’re just asking you to do it again. Bring complete healing, Lord.”

After the service, Ralph Kerr reflected on what “complete healing” could look like for his daughter, who struggles with communication and memory challenges.

“She’s going to be right back to where she was on June 6 of last year,” Kerr said, referencing the day before Kim’s cardiac arrest. “I believe that.”

Kerr, a retired school superintendent who holds a doctoral degree, noted that in the first month after Kim’s episode, one of her doctors told the family that only one in five people “who experience what Kim did ever live to tell about it. One in five. So that doctor said to us, ‘The fact that she’s alive is well on the way to where you’re going to be.’ ”

Kerr said that Kim’s doctors have assured them that with intense therapy, the brain can begin to rewire itself over time.

“The doctors have told us, right from the beginning, that God created the brain in such a way that if it gets damaged, over a period of time there are ways that the different wires that are there can be reconstructed,” he said. “It's a combination of working through the therapy and God's presence in a person's brain.”

He added that one of the doctors lightheartedly shared a target date.

“The doctors are very optimistic,” he said. “One of them, in fact, said that Kim didn't make the Super Bowl this year, but we're hoping she will next year. And I added to that, ‘As long as the Buffalo Bills are there, it'll be fine.’ ”