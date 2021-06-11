Related to this story

Diagnosed with dementia at 55, Kenmore man helps others cope
Dave Gonlag remembers living in the same house during the 1960s with his great-grandmother, who was bedridden with dementia. His great-aunt succumbed to the disease in the 1970s. His grandmother struggled with it a decade later. “She was the sweetest lady ever,” Gonlag said of his mother’s mom. “I never heard her swear in her life until that happened,